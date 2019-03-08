Video

See inside: New seafront apartments with exclusive roof garden are up for sale

Cliff House, the former Cliff Hotel, Felixstowe has been fully refurbished and restored and converted into luxury apartment homes by Dragonwood Homes. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

The Edwardian Cliff Hotel in Felixstowe is starting a new chapter in its life after being transformed into luxury apartments.

Cliff House apartments, Felixstowe. Picture: JIM TANFIELD Cliff House apartments, Felixstowe. Picture: JIM TANFIELD

The imposing Felixstowe landmark was a key attraction in the early 1900s when the Suffolk resort was at the height of fashion and attracted royalty and the celebrities of the day.

It was opened in 1906 and was also known as Quilter's Hotel.

More recently it has been used as offices then developers Dragonwood Homes, run by Jeff and Paul Whyman, bought it a couple of years ago and came up with a refurbishment plan to convert it in to 24 apartments.

The father and son duo have restored it to its former glory, with original features reinstated and chandeliers and mirrors hanging in communal areas.

Cliff House, the former Cliff Hotel, Felixstowe has been fully refurbished and restored and converted into luxury apartment homes by Dragonwood Homes. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Cliff House, the former Cliff Hotel, Felixstowe has been fully refurbished and restored and converted into luxury apartment homes by Dragonwood Homes. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Jeff said:"The building was sound which was good. We are very pleased with what we have achieved.

"It was quite an expensive project and it has taken longer than we wanted. We wanted to put back the balconies, which had been stripped off, and which the planners were delighted with, and that took longer."

Re-instating the balconies cost £400,000.

"We have completely refurbished with new windows and roof."

Cliff House, Felixstowe apartments. Picture: JIM TANFIELD+ Cliff House, Felixstowe apartments. Picture: JIM TANFIELD+

Where original features had been lost, such as moulding and architraves, they have been replaced. A light well has been created from the roof down through the five floors to illuminate the elegant entrance halls below.

The apartments all have the high ceilings and large windows of the era. Stained glass windows have been restored too.

There are top end bathrooms and kitchens as well. Some bathrooms have great views from the bathtub.

Of the 24 new homes, 14 are currently available with Savills, including two penthouse apartments, which have panoramic views across the town and out to sea,

A circular staircase rises from the entrance hall for the two penthouses, up to the exclusive roof garden which has terracing and decking.

Cliff House is within walking distance of the promenade and beach, and town centre amenities too.

Max Turner, of Savills Ipswich, said: "Dragonwood Homes has retained and restored many of the building's original features - resulting in a truly landmark conversion with views of both the sea and the newly restored Edwardian gardens. The building is arguably one of the most attractive buildings located on the Suffolk coast with a rich and varied history and we feel very privileged to be able to offer it to the market."

Prices for the apartments available range from £220,000 to £540,000 for the fifth floor penthouse.

More details from Savills on 01473 234800.