Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50
Video

See inside: New seafront apartments with exclusive roof garden are up for sale

PUBLISHED: 19:30 02 July 2019

Cliff House, the former Cliff Hotel, Felixstowe has been fully refurbished and restored and converted into luxury apartment homes by Dragonwood Homes. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Cliff House, the former Cliff Hotel, Felixstowe has been fully refurbished and restored and converted into luxury apartment homes by Dragonwood Homes. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

The Edwardian Cliff Hotel in Felixstowe is starting a new chapter in its life after being transformed into luxury apartments.

Cliff House apartments, Felixstowe. Picture: JIM TANFIELDCliff House apartments, Felixstowe. Picture: JIM TANFIELD

The imposing Felixstowe landmark was a key attraction in the early 1900s when the Suffolk resort was at the height of fashion and attracted royalty and the celebrities of the day.

It was opened in 1906 and was also known as Quilter's Hotel.

More recently it has been used as offices then developers Dragonwood Homes, run by Jeff and Paul Whyman, bought it a couple of years ago and came up with a refurbishment plan to convert it in to 24 apartments.

The father and son duo have restored it to its former glory, with original features reinstated and chandeliers and mirrors hanging in communal areas.

Cliff House, the former Cliff Hotel, Felixstowe has been fully refurbished and restored and converted into luxury apartment homes by Dragonwood Homes. Picture: DAVID VINCENTCliff House, the former Cliff Hotel, Felixstowe has been fully refurbished and restored and converted into luxury apartment homes by Dragonwood Homes. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Jeff said:"The building was sound which was good. We are very pleased with what we have achieved.

"It was quite an expensive project and it has taken longer than we wanted. We wanted to put back the balconies, which had been stripped off, and which the planners were delighted with, and that took longer."

Re-instating the balconies cost £400,000.

"We have completely refurbished with new windows and roof."

Cliff House, Felixstowe apartments. Picture: JIM TANFIELD+Cliff House, Felixstowe apartments. Picture: JIM TANFIELD+

Where original features had been lost, such as moulding and architraves, they have been replaced. A light well has been created from the roof down through the five floors to illuminate the elegant entrance halls below.

The apartments all have the high ceilings and large windows of the era. Stained glass windows have been restored too.

There are top end bathrooms and kitchens as well. Some bathrooms have great views from the bathtub.

Of the 24 new homes, 14 are currently available with Savills, including two penthouse apartments, which have panoramic views across the town and out to sea,

MORE: Apartments at former Bartlet Hospital go on the market

A circular staircase rises from the entrance hall for the two penthouses, up to the exclusive roof garden which has terracing and decking.

Cliff House is within walking distance of the promenade and beach, and town centre amenities too.

Max Turner, of Savills Ipswich, said: "Dragonwood Homes has retained and restored many of the building's original features - resulting in a truly landmark conversion with views of both the sea and the newly restored Edwardian gardens. The building is arguably one of the most attractive buildings located on the Suffolk coast with a rich and varied history and we feel very privileged to be able to offer it to the market."

Prices for the apartments available range from £220,000 to £540,000 for the fifth floor penthouse.

More details from Savills on 01473 234800.

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Holiday disaster as Suffolk pair stranded on A14 for TWO DAYS after motorhome breakdown

Tracey Salmon, her mother Marilyn and their dog Dolly next to their broken down motorhome. Picture: TRACEY SALMON

Fears for future of historic pub as owner arrested in Kenya

Villagers at the Marquis Cornwallis pub and (inset) owner Steven White appears in court Picture: CMCH/KENYA CITIZEN TV

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Holiday disaster as Suffolk pair stranded on A14 for TWO DAYS after motorhome breakdown

Tracey Salmon, her mother Marilyn and their dog Dolly next to their broken down motorhome. Picture: TRACEY SALMON

Fears for future of historic pub as owner arrested in Kenya

Villagers at the Marquis Cornwallis pub and (inset) owner Steven White appears in court Picture: CMCH/KENYA CITIZEN TV

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

See inside: New seafront apartments with exclusive roof garden are up for sale

Cliff House, the former Cliff Hotel, Felixstowe has been fully refurbished and restored and converted into luxury apartment homes by Dragonwood Homes. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

A Midsummer Shakespeare is the Stuff of Dreams for outdoor theatre actor Hayley Evenett

Hayley Evenett as Puck in Stuff of Dreams touring production of A Midsummer Night's Dreamt Photo: Stuff of Dreams

Inside Woodbridge’s newest destination shop and cafe

Sam Denny Hodson has created a brand new shop and cafe in Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fears for future of historic pub as owner arrested in Kenya

Villagers at the Marquis Cornwallis pub and (inset) owner Steven White appears in court Picture: CMCH/KENYA CITIZEN TV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists