Estate agency plans its own charity foundation

Esate agents Durrants charity of the year was Clinks Care Farm of Toft Monks, Beccles. Durrants director Nicholas Rudge presents a cheque to the organisers at the farm. Picture: DOMINIC PARRAVANI Durrants

Clinks Care Farm, at Toft Monks near Beccles has received a boost from Waveney Valley estate agents and auctioneers Durrants.

As Durrants charity of the year Clinks Care Farm, were presented with a cheque for £1700, by director Nicholas Rudge. The charity was chosen by staff across Durrants six offices as the charity they wished to support in 2018.

Dominic Parravani managing director of Durrants said: “Clinks Care Farm is such a wonderful charity and provides such important support and service to the local community, We were delighted to make them our Charity of the year 2018.”

The Care Farm was launched in May 2010 and is run by husband and wife team Doeke Dobma and Iris van Zon, supported by a dedicated team of directors, staff, volunteers and local colleague farmers.

The 143-acre farm in Toft Monks, Beccles offers a natural therapeutic environment which aids recovery from a range of conditions and issues and even provides a preparation for employment.

In 2019 Durrants plans to form its own charity foundation.

This will enable local charities and community groups across the Waveney valley to apply for funds raised by Durrants at the end of the year.