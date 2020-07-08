E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk ‘outstanding’ for outdoor staycations, survey finds

PUBLISHED: 04:05 09 July 2020

Lillie and her mum Jess enjoying the sea air in Southwold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lillie and her mum Jess enjoying the sea air in Southwold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk has been ranked eighth in a list of top UK places for a 2020 Staycation.

Brian and Linda Allender from Oulton Broad on a day out in Southwold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBrian and Linda Allender from Oulton Broad on a day out in Southwold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Neighbouring Norfolk topped the table, compiled by outdoor clothing brand Halti, which measured the counties against eight factors. Gloucestershire came in second, and Lincolnshire third.

Among the elements considered were the number of notable countryside walks, the green space coverage for exploring, organic shops and how dog friendly the area is.

Suffolk was considered an “outstanding” candidate for holidaymakers looking for outdoor-focused staycations with top tier rankings for the most green space coverage and the most organic.

Southwold beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSouthwold beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The county ranks third highest (23.6%) in the UK for most green space coverage according to government data. Alongside this, Google Places ranks Suffolk 13th highest for organic shops in the UK.

Kent and Hampshire were among the top five locations. At the bottom end of the scale were Midlothian, Merseyside, Bristol, West Lothian and Renfrewshire.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

