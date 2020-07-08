Suffolk ‘outstanding’ for outdoor staycations, survey finds

Lillie and her mum Jess enjoying the sea air in Southwold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk has been ranked eighth in a list of top UK places for a 2020 Staycation.

Brian and Linda Allender from Oulton Broad on a day out in Southwold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Brian and Linda Allender from Oulton Broad on a day out in Southwold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Neighbouring Norfolk topped the table, compiled by outdoor clothing brand Halti, which measured the counties against eight factors. Gloucestershire came in second, and Lincolnshire third.

Among the elements considered were the number of notable countryside walks, the green space coverage for exploring, organic shops and how dog friendly the area is.

Suffolk was considered an “outstanding” candidate for holidaymakers looking for outdoor-focused staycations with top tier rankings for the most green space coverage and the most organic.

Southwold beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Southwold beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The county ranks third highest (23.6%) in the UK for most green space coverage according to government data. Alongside this, Google Places ranks Suffolk 13th highest for organic shops in the UK.

Kent and Hampshire were among the top five locations. At the bottom end of the scale were Midlothian, Merseyside, Bristol, West Lothian and Renfrewshire.