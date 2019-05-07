Heavy Showers

Co-op plans to enclose fridge units following complaints

07 May, 2019 - 12:03
The East of England Co-op has submitted a planning application for its fridge units behind its Out Risbygate store in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The East of England Co-op has submitted a planning application for its fridge units behind its Out Risbygate store in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A Suffolk supermarket has unveiled plans to enclose its outside refrigeration units after complaints over noise by neighbours.

The current refridgeration units are enclosed by a timber fence Picture: SHARPS REDMOREThe current refridgeration units are enclosed by a timber fence Picture: SHARPS REDMORE

The Co-op in Out Risbygate, Bury St Edmunds, has submitted a planning application for a proposed acoustic housing in the service yard and car park area behind the store.

The East of England Cooperative launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from a neigbouring resident that they were being disturbed by the sound of the unit.

The store's heating, cooling and refridgeration systems are currently located in a compound enclosed by a timber hit and miss fence around two metres tall.

Noise consultants Sharps Redmore were appointed by Co-op to investigate and made a site visit to record sound levels at the store on June 26 last year between the hours of 8.30pm and 10.30pm.

In a report submitted with the planning application, Sharps Redmore said: “The survey indicates that the planning condition sound level requirements are not being achieved in either the daytime or night time assessment periods.

“Mitigation is recommended to both reduce overall sound levels from the plant items cumulatively and to minimise the tones as experienced from the fridge units.”

The new enclosure will consist of an aluminium box frame with acoustic panels and attenuators secured into the frame, according to the report.

A decision on the application is expected before May 30.

