PUBLISHED: 18:13 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:13 09 October 2019

Rose Cottage, East Lane, Bawdsey. Picture: RUFUS OWEN

Rose Cottage, East Lane, Bawdsey. Picture: RUFUS OWEN

Archant

Rose Cottage, in East Lane, Bawdsey is a unique property which has panoramic sea views.

Rose Cottage, Bawdsey. Picture: RUFUS OWENRose Cottage, Bawdsey. Picture: RUFUS OWEN

And it could be yours, because it is going under the hammer at Clarke & Simpson's November property auction, at Ufford Park Hotel and Golf Course.

Rose Cottage, on the edge of the coastal village and close to one of the historic martello towers. is a five bedroom home with panoramic views easterly out to sea and over open countryside to the west,

The cottage, which has previously been used as a holiday home, is in an idyllic position, ten miles by road from Woodbridge and with a nearby foot ferry across the mouth of the River Deben to Felixstowe Ferry,

Stuart Clarke, of auctioneers Clarke & Simpson, said it was a special property and a lot of interest was anticipated on November 21, 2019.

A small bay close to Rose Cottage, Bawdsey. Picture: RUFUS OWENA small bay close to Rose Cottage, Bawdsey. Picture: RUFUS OWEN

It is one of half-a-dozen lots in the sale with a guide price of £475,000.

Situated on the cliff top, Rose Cottage is protected by granite sea defences and, nearby, there is a small bay, ideal for swimming, a coastal walk and cycle route.

Bawdsey has a primary school and there is also a beach at Bawdsey Quay at the mouth of the Deben estuary.

In addition to the outstanding views, Rose Cottage is set in gardens and grounds of more than half an acre.

Rose Cottage, East Lane, Bawdsey is for sale by auction on Novemebr 21, 2019 by Clarke & Simpson.Picture: RUFUS OWENRose Cottage, East Lane, Bawdsey is for sale by auction on Novemebr 21, 2019 by Clarke & Simpson.Picture: RUFUS OWEN

On the ground floor it has a sitting room, a dining room, a fitted kitchen and utility room and two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of base and eye level Shaker style units with a dark wood work surface and an inset double butler style sink.

There is pamment flooring, wall-mounted plate racks and shelving and a fitted oil-fired Aga. There is space and plumbing for a washing machine.

The utility room is fitted in similar style.

On the first floor there are three further bedrooms, two bathrooms and a shower room.

Outside there is a garage and parking space.

More details about this property are available from Clarke & Simpson.

