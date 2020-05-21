E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Manufacturer makes specialist aircraft stretchers to transport coronavirus patients

PUBLISHED: 05:52 23 May 2020

Cobalt Aerospace's headquarters in Hingham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Cobalt Aerospace's headquarters in Hingham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Googlemaps

Aerospace engineers at an East Anglian manufacturer are using their skills to make vital specialist stretchers to enable coronavirus patients to be transferred by air.

Ben Brown, director and co-founder of Cobalt Aerospace Ltd Picture: COBALT AEROSPACE LTDBen Brown, director and co-founder of Cobalt Aerospace Ltd Picture: COBALT AEROSPACE LTD

Cobalt Aerospace, based at Hingham in Norfolk, was selected by UK-based GVH Aerospace to make their AeroStretchers, which enable aircraft to be transformed into “air ambulances” without the need for permanent changes to the cabin.

The firm’s first batch of stretchers will be used for Covid-19 patient transfers in the UK, and the £2.3m turnover company – which employs nine staff – is hoping the product will encourage operators to use their grounded aircraft to support the NHS and emergency services and ease the strain on air rescue services.

MORE – Greene King slashes rents for tied tenants as sector faces ‘existential threat’

The team of engineers and designers – led by director and co-founder Ben Brown – makes specialist products for commercial aircraft.

Mr Brown said they were “proud” to have been chosen for the contract.

Cobalt Aerospace has been chosen to manufacture medical stretchers that will enable more aircraft to transfer Covid-19 patients. Pictured is an AeroStretcher Mk IV Picture: GVH AEROSPACE Cobalt Aerospace has been chosen to manufacture medical stretchers that will enable more aircraft to transfer Covid-19 patients. Pictured is an AeroStretcher Mk IV Picture: GVH AEROSPACE

You may also want to watch:

“We have worked with GVH Aerospace before on the manufacture of their AeroStretcher Mk IV aeromedical equipment, and we are thrilled to be selected by them again for such a timely and important project,” he said.

“Our hope is that civil aircraft that would otherwise be grounded during this time may be able to easily, reversibly convert their cabins into aeromedical transportation facilities and help to ease the pressure on our emergency transportation services.”

The GVH stretcher design means that no permanent modification needs to be made to aircraft, with only seats needing to be removed to clear the cabin ready for the equipment.

Cobalt Aerospace has been chosen to manufacture medical stretchers that will enable more aircraft to transfer Covid-19 patients. Pictured is an AeroStretcher Mk IV Picture: GVH AEROSPACE Cobalt Aerospace has been chosen to manufacture medical stretchers that will enable more aircraft to transfer Covid-19 patients. Pictured is an AeroStretcher Mk IV Picture: GVH AEROSPACE

“The medical situation around the Covid-19 pandemic is constantly changing, and a major concern during this time is the ability of medical facilities to cope with such a large influx of patients. Airborne emergency services are a vital asset during this time, but they also are becoming quickly overstretched,” said Mr Brown. “The system can be installed in minutes.”

As well as nine people at its Hingham facility, the firm’s Miami-based USA division – Cobalt Aerospace Inc – has a further two full time employees. It is working on a strategic partnership with GVH Aerospace that will see Cobalt Aerospace Inc become the first port of call for aircraft operators in the USA, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean who are seeking to quickly adapt their aircraft into air ambulances using AeroStretcher Mk IV.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live. Or visit our Facebook page or link to our daily podcast here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Primary school closes after two children test positive for coronavirus

Hamford Primary Academy in Walton-on-the-Naze has closed after two children tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Primary school closes after two children test positive for coronavirus

Hamford Primary Academy in Walton-on-the-Naze has closed after two children tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Big winners, big losers and what happens now - the state of play as League One heads to early finish

Paul Lambert's side would drop to 11th place in the final League One standings if the season was finished no.. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Jailed this week: A domestic abuser with history of ‘throttling partners’ and a teenage drug dealer

(from left to right) Sorren Price, Shaun Davey, Thomas Knight and Karl Lawrence. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Unused town building could be turned into new homes

Inside the former maltings building as it stands now Picture: CURRY HYDE DLP

Man airlifted to hospital after stabbing near shops

Police were called to shops off Hawthorne Avenue in Colchester on Friday morning Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Stop and search powers in effect after two ‘targeted’ stabbings

Police were called to shops off Hawthorne Avenue in Colchester on Friday morning Picture: JAKE FOXFORD
Drive 24