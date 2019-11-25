Top dogs offered ultimate in decadence with launch of high-class luxury hampers

Karen Rhodes' Luxury Dog Hampers Picture: OLIVER INGROUILLE

A Suffolk pet-owner has launched a luxury dog hamper business, after deciding there was a gap in the market for upper-crust canine treats.

Karen Rhodes, founder of Luxury Dog Hampers, with her dog, Bailey Picture: OLIVER INGROUILLE

Karen Rhodes of Coddenham has styled her offerings around human hampers from upmarket London department store Fortnum and Mason.

Retailing at up to £75 for an 'Ultimate Indulgence Kong hamper', the collection of treats takes canine luxury to new heights.

Each hamper contains "sustainably sourced, safe and decadent" gifts and are presented in a reusable wicker basket.

Karen said she was inspired by her love for her elderly collie cross Bailey, aged 14, which she rescued 12 years ago from a council pound.

Karen Rhodes, founder of Luxury Dog Hampers, with her dog, Bailey Picture: OLIVER INGROUILLE Karen Rhodes, founder of Luxury Dog Hampers, with her dog, Bailey Picture: OLIVER INGROUILLE

He now suffers from arthritis and hearing loss, and after she searched high and lower for suitable treats for him, she decided to launch her luxury gift service for pampered pooches.

"I was watching and thinking about the luxury hampers Fortnum and Mason create for humans and how there might be many dog owners who would like the same," she said.

"I googled 'luxury dog hampers' and there was nothing out there, so I decided to create them myself. It meant I could care for Bailey at home as he became less active.

Karen, who runs dog walking company Suffolk Dog Services, said she also wanted to spend more time with her ageing pet.

"He means the world to me and I wanted to spend the time we have together making his life as full as possible," she said.

She launched the hampers in October, having made Bailey her chief taster.

"I'm still doing something I'm passionate about, helping dogs, while supporting Bailey," she said.

She researched and sourced safe, healthy and natural products from other independent UK based businesses.

Prices start at £35, with each gift box containing a selection of treats, accessories, enrichment toys and grooming products, with all items either re-usable or recyclable.

Karen, who lives with husband Bill, is still walking dogs in Suffolk but her new venture means she can spend more time at home with Bailey.

She's also supports animal, veterans and services charity Service Dog UK as her husband was in the army for 22 years.