Sadness as Guat’s Up! coffee house to close for good

PUBLISHED: 11:26 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 16 July 2020

Rob Butterworth at Guat's Up in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

An independent coffee shop in Bury St Edmunds will open its doors for the last time on Friday, July 31.

Guat’s Up! in Guildhall Street reopened for takeaways at the end of June, but business owner Rob Butterworth told customers on social media he had taken the decision not to renew the lease, which expires in the next few months.

He said: “It has been nearly five years since we opened and we have enjoyed serving some of the finest coffees and teas available to the good folk of Bury St Edmunds.

“We’ve had some great laughs, met some great people and made great memories.

“My efforts will now be focused on the Butterworth & Son roastery and tea business and highlighting the products we offer through existing outlets throughout East Anglia and beyond.”

Customers reacted with sadness at the news of the loss to Bury town centre.

One person said on social media: “You’ll be missed!! Such delicious coffee.”

Another said: “Oh no! It’s the best coffee shop in Bury. Deep sadness.”

