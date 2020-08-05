Scheme targets older entrepreneurs

The Colbea poster for its latest entrepreneur scheme for over 40s Picture: COLBEA colbea

Would-be entrepreneurs in the over-40s age bracket are being offered training and support in Essex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Enterprise agency Colbea has been awarded a South East Local Enterprise Partnership (SELEP) Community Grant to deliver an entrepreneurial programme to support over 40s with ambitions of launching their own business.

You may also want to watch:

It will help them to bring an idea to market and apply their existing knowledge to set up and run their own company.

MORE – Reeling East of England firms look to shed staff amid pandemic fallout

MetLife Foundation says a quarter of ‘Baby Boomers’ hope to start a business within five to 10 years. The average age of those setting up the most successful businesses is 45, and according to inc.com, and a 50-year-old entrepreneur is almost twice as likely to start an extremely successful company than a 30-year-old, said Colbea.

Colbea business consultant and trainer James Cracknell and Colbea business adviser and mentor Mandeep Gabhari will be working on the programme, who will be delivering it in Colchester and Chelmsford. Visit www.colbea.co.uk/advanceintobusiness