E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Scheme targets older entrepreneurs

PUBLISHED: 16:56 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 05 August 2020

The Colbea poster for its latest entrepreneur scheme for over 40s Picture: COLBEA

The Colbea poster for its latest entrepreneur scheme for over 40s Picture: COLBEA

colbea

Would-be entrepreneurs in the over-40s age bracket are being offered training and support in Essex.

Enterprise agency Colbea has been awarded a South East Local Enterprise Partnership (SELEP) Community Grant to deliver an entrepreneurial programme to support over 40s with ambitions of launching their own business.

You may also want to watch:

It will help them to bring an idea to market and apply their existing knowledge to set up and run their own company.

MORE – Reeling East of England firms look to shed staff amid pandemic fallout

MetLife Foundation says a quarter of ‘Baby Boomers’ hope to start a business within five to 10 years. The average age of those setting up the most successful businesses is 45, and according to inc.com, and a 50-year-old entrepreneur is almost twice as likely to start an extremely successful company than a 30-year-old, said Colbea.

Colbea business consultant and trainer James Cracknell and Colbea business adviser and mentor Mandeep Gabhari will be working on the programme, who will be delivering it in Colchester and Chelmsford. Visit www.colbea.co.uk/advanceintobusiness

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two men charged in Southwold people smuggling investigation

Border Force officers boarded a yacht moored at Southwold Harbour Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Covid-19 areas scaled down at hospitals as patient numbers fall

Hospital admissions with Covid-19 at Ipswich, Colchester and West Suffolk hospitals have fallen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two teenagers released under investigation in ‘noxious substance’ attack probe

Two teenagers have been released under investigation following an incident in St Olaves Precinct in July Picture: ARCHANT

Town’s League One rivals Sunderland join chase for Garbutt

Sunderland are said to be trying to sign former Ipswich Town loan star Luke Garbutt Picture: ARCHANT

Two thirds vote against controversial Hadleigh High Street barriers

Duane Lay near the new barriers in Hadleigh Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN