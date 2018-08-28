Sunshine and Showers

Fenwick’s festivities are a countdown to Project Christmas

PUBLISHED: 12:24 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:25 21 November 2018

The 2017 Colchester Christmas lights switch on with Santa . PICTURE :SEANA HUGHES

The 2017 Colchester Christmas lights switch on with Santa . PICTURE :SEANA HUGHES

Colchester department store presents a festive showpiece featuring the arrival of Santa, community performers, Megan McKenna and the Big Christmas Light Switch-On this Sunday.

Christmas shoppers will be able to see the arrival of Santa, performances from Megan McKenna and members of the local community, plus much more on Sunday November 25 at the Fenwick store, Colchester and the surrounding High Street.

Santa will be arriving by festive float for Fenwick’s Christmas Showcase and Big Christmas Light Switch-On with other activity to look out for including performers from The Nutcracker, Holly and Ivy stilt-walkers, reindeer, a live performance snow globe and a festive projection on to the Fenwick store itself.

Entertainment and the Fenwick festive projection will start at 3.30pm and with the switching on of Colchester’s Christmas lights at 5pm.

Santa make his entrance into town at 4.30pm arriving in style at Fenwick at 4.40pm to join with Megan McKenna and the Mayor of Colchester, Peter Chillingworth, to illuminate the High Street, officially marking the start of the Christmas shopping season.

Sinead Archetti Scott, Fenwick head of communications said: “Fenwick has long been synonymous with Christmas and we are again very proud to be delivering the festive showcase and celebrating with our community here in Colchester.”

