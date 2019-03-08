Partly Cloudy

Colchester students make fashion statement with upcycled outfits

PUBLISHED: 13:20 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 17 June 2019

Tom Gibson models upcycled clothes designed by Shannah Oliver Picture: DIANNE WHAB

Tom Gibson models upcycled clothes designed by Shannah Oliver Picture: DIANNE WHAB

Dianne Whab

Fashion students showed off their creative flair by creating 'zero waste' outfits out of old clothes as part of their degree.

Daisy Reid models upcycled clothes designed by Chloe Plumb Picture: DIANE WHABDaisy Reid models upcycled clothes designed by Chloe Plumb Picture: DIANE WHAB

University Centre Colchester's fashion and textiles degree students created new and exciting styles by 'upstyling' garments. The re-worked clothes were revealed at a 'Re-Think Re-Work' fashion show at Firstsite, raising £175 in donations for St Helena's Hospice.

Course leader Val Jacobs said the project had provided many creative challenges, but the first year students had produced "some really inventive and exciting fashion".

MORE - 'I would abolish job titles' says Adnams boss

Shannah Oliver, Year 1 Fashion and Textiles student, said: "Being able to create an entire outfit with zero waste has been such an exciting challenge, I'm so happy with the outcome. Addressing sustainability through design is extremely important."

It is estimated more than 15m tons of used textile waste is produced every year.

The garments, from St Helena's Hospice shops, were dissected, overdyed, printed, reconstructed and reinvented as fashion statements with printed graphics underlining the need to recycle, choose well and make it last.

The circular fashion economy. based on 'circular fashion consumers' is aiming to make consumers value garments and hold onto their purchases for as long as possible.

