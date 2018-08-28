Overcast

Colchester roadworks a concern for businesses

PUBLISHED: 15:17 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:27 15 November 2018

Colchester MP Will Qunice meets with local members of Essex Chambers of Commerce over lunch to discuss their concerts for the Essex town Picture: DAViD BURCH

Archant

Essex Chambers of Commerce hosted a lunch with Colchester MP Will Quince to discuss some of the issues and challenges facing businesses in the town.

Colchester business people met up with the town’s MP to discuss a range of local problems.

Essex Chambers of Commerce hosted a lunch with Colchester MP Will Quince and Chamber members to discuss some of the issues facing businesses in the town.

Denise Rossiter, chief executive of Essex Chambers of Commerce, said: “Engaging with local MPs and representing the views of our members to them is an important part of the Chambers’ work. I was really grateful to Will for taking time to come and hear first-hand about the issues experienced by our members in Colchester.”

A range of issues were discussed included the impact of roadworks in the town on businesses, the local road network generally, planned upgrading of local rail services and rolling stock, the proposed North Essex Garden Villages and the impact of Brexit.

Will Quince MP said: “Thank you to Essex Chambers of Commerce for organising a lunch with local businesses to discuss a vision for Colchester. I always love meeting with local businesses big and small who help make our town such a great place to work, live and visit. Lots of ideas and issues discussed and work to be done.”

