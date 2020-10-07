Work begins on £60million retail park bringing ‘long overdue’ road improvements

Work has begun on a new retail park in Colchester with a B&Q, Aldi, M&S and essential road improvements for the area. Picture: CHURCHMANOR ESTATES Churchmanor Estates

Work has started on a new retail park in Colchester with a B&Q, Aldi, M&S and essential road improvements for the area.

Artists' impression of the new retail park Picture: CHURCHMANOR ESTATES Artists' impression of the new retail park Picture: CHURCHMANOR ESTATES

The Stane Retail Park in Tollgate is aiming to open in September 2021 and work has begun a year before the expected completion.

Churchmanor Estates confirmed construction began on the 173,000sqft scheme last month after several years of planning.

Emma Proctor King, head of communications for Churchmanor, said : “We are thrilled to have started work on our Retail Park.

“As a company we have supported the growth of Colchester since 1989 when we built Colchester Business Park and we now hope that our new retail park together with the long overdue highway improvements that we are committed to will mean a new and improved retail offer for the Stanway and Colchester communities.”

Work on the project is set to take a year Picture: CHURCHMANOR ESTATES Work on the project is set to take a year Picture: CHURCHMANOR ESTATES

A total of £2.6million has been allocated to roadworks in the area and improvements to the Eight Ash Green A12 roundabout are set to create a new four-way traffic signal junction, as well as widening the Western Bypass to lanes between Essex Yeomanry Way and the Sainsbury’s roundabout.

John Spademan, chair of Stanway Parish Council, said he was happy to hear the news and said: “We are please the new retail outlets will bring new employment to Stanway.

“Stanway will become the DIY centre for Colchester when the B&Q arrives, whereas the Aldi and M&S Food will bring a competitive edge to Sainsbury’s.

“We strive still to ensure our roads keep up with the ever increasing traffic, particularly with all the zoo, landfill and quarry traffic without the new schools now in Stanway.

“We continually hear the need for more pedestrian crossings along the Western Bypass.”

The roadworks are being completed at the same time as the retail park and also include further pedestrian and cycle crossings, bus stops, footway and further road widening.

The B&Q store will boast a covered builder’s yard and a large garden centre.

Aldi is moving from Lexden after outgrowing its London Road store, while the M&S store will be a huge food hall.

There is still space for additional retailers to set up shop before the park opens next year.