Colchester Zoo forced to close as country goes into second lockdown

Colchester Zoo will close on Thursday for the duration of the national lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Colchester Zoo will be forced to close this week as England goes into a second national lockdown to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Colchester Zoo will be closing during the second national lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Colchester Zoo will be closing during the second national lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The zoo will close from Thursday, November 5 until Wednesday, December 2 as all non-essential shops and venues are forced to shut as per the Government guidelines.

The zoo was closed for more than three months at the peak of the pandemic, with loyal customers rallying around to help raise money for the animal’s care.

In a statement to its customers, the zoo said: “To give us more of a chance to get through this period we will be working on reduced staff numbers, so please refrain from emailing or telephoning with any queries as we hope to answer all your questions collectively via our website, social media and email for those directly affected by this closure.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. We will update you as soon as possible but please do help us by remaining patient in the meantime.”

Those who have booked tickets to visit during November or have an experience booked to take place within this period will be contacted shortly.

If you would like to donate to Colchester Zoo’s emergency operating fund to help towards the care of their animals see here.

People have been reacting to the news on Facebook, with some saying the closure is “unfair”.

Jody Wade said: “I think it’s crazy you have to shut completely, but I understand shutting indoor parts again. Really hope the Government helps support zoos across the country.”

Sarah Louise Rowe added: “So so sad about this. I really hope the zoo can manage to get through this financially.

“We have zoo passes and love our days with you. We will be back as soon as we can!”