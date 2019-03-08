Here's how you can bid for your own sheep or elephant

The Hero Elmer, outside Clarke & Simpson's Framlingam office, with Olliver Holloway and Hayden Foster of Clarke & Simpson auctioneers and estate agents. Hero will be sold by auction on October 3. Picture: CLARKE & SIMPSON Archant

Auctioneer Clarke & Simpson is gearing up to sell a flock of colourful art trail sheep and a herd of Elmer art trail elephants.

The flock of decorated statues from the Eye Sheep Trail will be sold by auction, by Clarke & Simpson, at Kenton Hall on Thursday September 12, in aid of the Blossom Charity. Picture: CLARE JACKSON The flock of decorated statues from the Eye Sheep Trail will be sold by auction, by Clarke & Simpson, at Kenton Hall on Thursday September 12, in aid of the Blossom Charity. Picture: CLARE JACKSON

Clarke & Simpson's Auction Centre at Campsea Ashe was originally built close to the railway station in 1922 for delivering livestock by train for sale by auction, says Hayden Foster of Clarke & Simpson.

Despite this, we thought our days of selling livestock were long gone.

That said, we will in the next month be selling both a flock and a herd, but not the sort you may expect - now we have elephants too!

All of which are to be sold in aid of two very worthwhile charities.

Castle on the Hill on Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Castle on the Hill on Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The Eye Sheep Art Trail took place from July 18 to September 6 and featured 24 life size sheep and 7 lamb sculptures.

The theme was chosen because of the town's historic connection to the wool trade.

The flock is now resting at Kenton Hall where the sculptures will be sold on behalf of the Blossom Charity on Thursday evening, September 12.

We are pleased to be supporting the Blossom Charity, which is locally based in Suffolk and aims to inspire and increase confidence in women.

It is in existence to support women who want to make long lasting changes in their lives.

We shall have no time to 'baahhsk' in the sale of the sheep as we move on to the larger species, the Elmer Elephant. Elmer's Big Parade, as many people will know, has been running all summer in Ipswich and the sculptures have now made their way to the Corn Exchange for the farewell event which is on the September 28 and 29, and which will be followed by the auction on the October 3, where you can bid for one.

The parade has been organised following on from the enormous success of Pigs Gone Wild in 2016 and it is hoped that the Elmer brand will lead to even stronger prices being achieved at the 2019 auction raising much needed funds for St Elizabeth Hospice.

The Elemer elephant art trail, in Ipswich, with culminate in an auction of elephants in Ipswich Corn Exchange on Octoher 3, in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice. Picture: DAVID VINCENT The Elemer elephant art trail, in Ipswich, with culminate in an auction of elephants in Ipswich Corn Exchange on Octoher 3, in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Tickets for the auction are available from the St Elizabeth Hospice team.

We are delighted to be involved in both of these projects and to be able to contribute to what we hope will be two very successful evenings.

These types of project are a fantastic way to raise money while also giving joy to the local community who enjoy the trail.

We really hope to see you there, but if you are unable to attend the auctions in person and would like to bid online, please do look at our auction page on the-saleroom.com where you will be able to bid on-line.