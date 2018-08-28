Movers & Shakers: ‘Committed and able’ laboratory apprentice Jordan joins food ingredients team on permanent basis

A ‘committed and able’ food laboratory apprentice has joined the team he works with on a permanent basis after impressing his bosses.

Jordan Peck was given an apprentice role at Essex food ingredients firm EDME, working four days a week, with a fifth reserved for studying at a local college.

Now his studies are concluded, he has been appointed as a full time, fully qualified lab technician.

“Apprentices have a lot to learn when they first start,” said laboratory manager Gavin Mulligan. “On top of all the technical skills and quality control processes, there’s the more general - but still crucial - stuff about how organisations work, who the customers are and how we meet their expectations.

“Jordan has shown a real commitment and ability to learn, and during his apprenticeship proved that he could become a valuable member of the team.

“We’re very happy to have seen him progress. His promotion is testament to his hard work. It also shows that apprenticeship programmes can work really well when you have the right candidates and the right training in place.”

Jordan’s job includes making sure products meet food standards and investigating and testing new and existing EDME products - and working on innovating processes and formulations.

“You’re on a steep learning curve when you’re an apprentice – and although I’m never going to stop learning, I feel like I’ve earned my keep,” he said.

Stefan Mitham has joined the regional business development team at Ipswich-based law firm Ashtons Legal.

Stefan, who will be business development and sales manager, brings long-standing links with local and regional businesses, and the business-to-business sector.

He has worked at The Møller Centre in Cambridge as its client development manager. He played a key role in strategic sales and business planning

Boss Edward O’Rourke said they were “thrilled” to have him.

Lilli Hender has been appointed as senior account executive at Bury St Edmunds retail marketing firm Montage Communications.

The English literature graduate’s appointment follows new business secured this year by the firm, including Stokes Sauces, Crude drinks (formerly Frank and Earnest Coffee) and Swiss water bottle brand SIGG. Prior to her new role, she was a senior PR and editorial executive at Genie Ventures, a Cambridge-based digital marketing agency.

Claire Brooks has joined Ipswich IT services firm Corbel Solutions as relationship director.

The arrival of Claire, who was formerly managing director at Box-it East, coincides with the 15-strong team being boosted with the arrival of two technicians, and plans to expand the facilities next year.

Commercial director Karen Rogers said she was ‘delighted’ at Claire joining the team.

She would be focusing on an area of Corbel’s business that has seen high growth in recent years and continues to expand, she said.

Dedham-based financial advisers Fiducia Wealth Management has appointed Susie Laws as company director.

She is a chartered financial planner with more than 12 years’ experience in the financial services profession.

“I am very privileged and proud to be a new director of Fiducia Wealth Management,” she said.

Boss Gordon Kearny said they were ‘delighted’ to welcome her. “She has brought with her a wealth of experience, dedication and enthusiasm to the business.”

Framlingham-based farmers’ co-op Fram Farmers has appointed Gordon Cummings to the newly-created role of strategic partnerships manager.

Gordon has more than 40 years’ experience in the agricultural machinery industry including at Shelbourne Reynolds Engineering Ltd at Stanton, Peacock & Binnington in Linconshire and Yorkshire, and Claas UK.

He will maintain and develop partnerships with machinery and vehicle manufacturers on behalf of the co-op’s members across the UK.