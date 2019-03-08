Trio to help boost Suffolk charities

Community Action Suffolk has appointed three new heads of service as it aims to provide continual support for the region's voluntary sector.

Frances Bedding joins as head of partnerships and external relationships; Laura Butters becomes head of VCSE organisation development, and Sally Connick will take the post of head of community and voluntary action.

All three bring expertise across a variety of volunteer-led projects or funding initiatives, and have extensive knowledge of the county's community-focused infrastructure.

Chief executive Chris Abraham added: "In a period of great reliance upon the county's charities and community-based initiatives, we at Community Action Suffolk are very focused on needing to support the sector to be the solution which individuals and families across our region need.

"The three heads of service bring invaluable experience and strategic insight which will support organisations in becoming more resilient and successful, and help communities benefit from activities and projects which allow them to thrive."