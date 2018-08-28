Partly Cloudy

Around 150 turn up for advice and health checks

PUBLISHED: 11:22 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 31 January 2019

There was a big turnout for a special winter health advice day, held at the Manor Ballroom, Ipswich on Tuesday January 29, 2019. Picture: BSC

There was a big turnout for a special winter health advice day, held at the Manor Ballroom, Ipswich on Tuesday January 29, 2019. Picture: BSC

Archant

A special community winter health advice event, held at the Manor Ballroom in Ipswich this week, proved a great success.

Bangladeshi Support Centre the award-winning community organisation based in Ipswich, supported by Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG, organised a winter health awareness event on Tuesday.

Around 150 people, men and women, of diverse background and across the communities attended the event.

Talks on how to stay healthy and well during the winter period was delivered by Dr Juno, a GP and member of Ipswich and Suffolk CCG, Mamun Alam, a pharmacist from Woodbridge Road Pharmacy and Loai Mohmoud, a nutritionist and fitness instructor from Re-Shape, which specialises in fitness, health and wellbeing.

The purpose of the event was to raise awareness of health and wellbeing in the winter especially focusing on the most vulnerable including elderly people, children and those will pre-existing long-term health conditions.

Guests included Jane Riley the Mayor of Ipswich, Graham Newman, the Mayor of Felixstowe and Suffolk County councillor, Irene MacDonald, a member of Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG, and several community and faith leaders from across Ipswich and East Suffolk, in addition to BSC’s trustees, staff and volunteers.

Stallholders at the event included Wellbeing Suffolk, One Life Suffolk, Suffolk Fire Service, Ipswich CAB Surviving Winter Funding Team, Suffolk Parent Carer Network, and other activities included health checks, massage, health advice, group exercise, healthy options, and staying fit and active during winter.

Boshor Ali chair of BSC, said: “This is a wonderful event and it is so good to see people of diverse background here including Romanian, Polish, Middle Eastern, African and Asian. Big thanks to Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG and BSC staff and volunteers for making this event happen.”

