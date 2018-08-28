Which well-known company is moving to a new, bigger site in Ipswich?

New site on Hadleigh Road Industrian site. Picture: Crawshaw Bailey Archant

The UK’s largest builders merchants is to become the first company to move into the site of a former oxygen gas plant in Ipswich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 3.9 acre site on the Hadleigh Road Industrial Estate is being regenerated, bringing in more than 100 new jobs to the area.

The commercial property investment group Crawshaw Bailey Industries Ltd bought the site for £2.5m and is letting it out to around six different PLC businesses.

It has just been announced that Travis Perkins will take up 40% - approximately 1.8 acres - of the new site.

“They would anticipate being there in the new year and starting trading from about February/March time,” explained Crawshaw Bailey’s managing director Peter Whatley. “This is good news for the rest of the site because we are already talking to other PLC companies who want to be alongside a busy, large company like Travis Perkins.”

The Hadleigh Road Industrial site has been empty for the last 18 months, but before that BOC, formerly known as British Oxygen Company, had a production site there employing around 50 people. BOC still run a retail operation on Arkwright Rd.

“We thought that with some expenditure, we could turn it into a nice little site,” said Mr Whatley.

“We are in discussions with five other companies about taking up the rest of the site.”

Crawshaw Bailey, which is based locally in Kersey Tye, Suffolk, leases out about £35m of industrial property.

Crawshaw Bailey’s current clients at its other sites include Screwfix and Toolstation.

“We are letting the existing building, and then we will open space for more units,” Mr Whatley explained. “Its 38,000 sq ft of buildings at the moment and we anticipate adding another 15,000 sq ft of buildings in the future.”