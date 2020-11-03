E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Furlough extension has brought relief - but lockdown could still spell disaster for many, predicts expert

PUBLISHED: 00:46 05 November 2020

The same groups will fall through the cracks as last time and businesses will be closed during the crucial run-up to Christmas, points out Shaun Davison Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The same groups will fall through the cracks as last time and businesses will be closed during the crucial run-up to Christmas, points out Shaun Davison Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

It’ll be an austere Christmas for many – in spite of a more generous support scheme for workers stuck in lockdown, an East Anglian accountancy expert believes.

Lovewell Blake tax specialist Shaun Davison Picture: NEWMAN ASSOCIATES PRLovewell Blake tax specialist Shaun Davison Picture: NEWMAN ASSOCIATES PR

The second four week lockdown (starting Thursday, November 5) has triggered a more generous furlough scheme extension than many expected – and the self-employed eventually got similar support, explained tax specialist Shaun Davison of regional accountancy firm Lovewell Blake.

“Employers and their employees will feel relieved about the level of support being offered,” said Mr Davison.

MORE – Ex-boss who ‘almost died twice’ after contracting virus gets back on track with life coaching business

And it will mean that the less generous Job Support Scheme (JSS) which was supposed to kick in at the end of the original furlough period to October 31 will now be delayed, he added.

“The move will actually see a rolling back to the more advantageous position employers enjoyed in August.

“Furloughed staff will receive 80% of salary up to a maximum of £2,500 a month, with employers only expected to contribute National Insurance and pension contributions.

“The scheme is open to employees who were on the payroll on or before October 30, indicating that employers can claim for new employees who have not been furloughed up to this point.”

You may also want to watch:

Businesses which are forced to close will also receive grants worth up to £3,000 per month, based on their rateable value.

But those which are not within the business rate system will have to rely on the discretion of local authorities when it comes to whether they will receive business support grants, he explained.

But while the position for employers is better than many had hoped, as lockdown is set to coincide with the key retail and hospitality pre-Christmas period, it could still prove disastrous for some businesses, he warned.

“The newly self-employed and owner-managed businesses will not receive any support at all, and may be questioning why they have once again been left out,” he said.

“There is no indication of what will be put in place after December 2, when the lockdown will be reviewed.

“Despite the extension of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS), there will be many who will be contemplating a rather austere festive season this year.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Suffolk covid data: Latest infection rates, hospital admissions and case numbers have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Developers celebrate West Suffolk’s ‘biggest warehouse deal’

A digital impression of what the aerial view of Suffolk Park will look like with the Weerts Group warehouse Picture: JAYNIC

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Suffolk covid data: Latest infection rates, hospital admissions and case numbers have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Developers celebrate West Suffolk’s ‘biggest warehouse deal’

A digital impression of what the aerial view of Suffolk Park will look like with the Weerts Group warehouse Picture: JAYNIC

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus case rates drop again in all but one area of Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released by Public Health England Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Furlough extension has brought relief - but lockdown could still spell disaster for many, predicts expert

The same groups will fall through the cracks as last time and businesses will be closed during the crucial run-up to Christmas, points out Shaun Davison Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Chocolate company takes over Suffolk factory creating up to 220 jobs

GCB Cocoa have officially taken over the former Philips Avent factory in Glemsford. The Malaysian company has pledged to invest £62.2m and create 220 jobs Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Burglary at train station’s buffet is ‘kick in the teeth’, says manager

The Station Buffet at Manningtree station was broken into. Picture: CHARLOTTE SANKEY

Man jailed for raping woman in 20s as she walked home

Marian Tanascua, 43 and of no fixed address, was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison for rape. Picture: ESSEX POLICE