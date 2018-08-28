Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Business once run by men who spent their nights putting out fires in bombed-out London celebrates its 100-year anniversary

PUBLISHED: 17:31 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:31 09 November 2018

Original Evers founder Thomas Evers

Original Evers founder Thomas Evers

Archant

While we commemorate those who were involved in the war effort this weekend, Alan Evers has particular reason to feel proud of his own great grandfather, Thomas James Evers.

The staff of T J Evers celebrate the company's centenary. Picture: T J EversThe staff of T J Evers celebrate the company's centenary. Picture: T J Evers

This month marks 100 years since Mr Evers, a carpenter and joiner, started up the family construction firm, T J Evers, in Tiptree.

Since then, it has mushroomed into a company with over 100 staff and a £22m turnover, but even now, T J Evers’ offices are still housed in Thomas’s old home on New Road, Tiptree.

“My great grandfather was really good with his hands, so instead of being sent to the front during the First World War, Thomas managed a team of ladies in Chelmsford who were building reconnaissance aircraft,” explained Mr Evers.

Lloyd George’s post-war “land fit for heroes to live in” would need houses and that provided opportunities for those with the right skills to build them. So as soon as the war was over, Thomas began his building company with “not much more than a wheelbarrow and a couple of mates,” says Mr Evers.

Evers truck from the early daysEvers truck from the early days

He admits that Thomas’s son, also named Alan, had more of a brain for business. “My grandfather fought hard to secure work during the 1930s depression with his best mate Reg Adams, and got the business to the point where during the Second World War, they were building barracks and pill boxes,” explained Mr Evers.

“At night, the pair worked as firemen on bombed out buildings in the East End of London, and during the day, they were busy working on building projects.”

During the 1950s and 1960s, the company was growing at breakneck speed.

The company continued under the leadership of Alan’s son Michael, and his son Alan is one of the current directors.

Evers Centenay party. Picture: T J EversEvers Centenay party. Picture: T J Evers

The secret of the company’s ongoing success, according to Mr Evers, is that the directors are shareholders, and being a family company at the heart and soul of the community, staff are invested in it for the long term.

“Much of the work we do is in the education sector,” said Mr Evers.

Recently awarded projects include St Bernard’s High School’s new classroom block in Westcliffe-on-Sea and a new dining hall and a teaching block at Beaumont School in St Albans.

Other projects the company have undertaken include the Mercury Theatre, student Accommodation at Essex University and Harwich RNLI. The most recently completed project is a new barn farm shop and café at Glebe Farm, East Mersea which will be opening for visitors early in the new year.

Evers Lorry and forklilft. Picture: EversEvers Lorry and forklilft. Picture: Evers

“My great grandfather would be extremely proud of the successful business we have today especially in the way in which we have held true to our roots of constructing quality buildings for our clients,” added Mr Evers. “Being a master joiner, quality and attention to detail was in his DNA and very dear to him and this his legacy runs through TJ Evers today.”

Steve Ewers, director at T J Evers and chairman of Essex Construction Training Award (ECTA), said that T J Evers has always worked towards “changing the sometime poor perception of the industry.”

“We will continue to work with the youth of today – both boys and girls - in order to encourage them to pursue a career in construction,” he added.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Brand, blogging and increasing digital exposure

3 minutes ago David Vincent
South East Bloggers Club is meeting in Colchester. This is a previous event. Picture: VOICE COMMUNICATIONS

T’is the season to be jolly, with the next South East Bloggers Club (SEBC) approaching on Thursday 22 November 22. Hosted by Boadicea Bar & Restaurant in Colchester,

Business once run by men who spent their nights putting out fires in bombed-out London celebrates its 100-year anniversary

15 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Original Evers founder Thomas Evers

While we commemorate those who were involved in the war effort this weekend, Alan Evers has particular reason to feel proud of his own great grandfather, Thomas James Evers.

Video Giant poppy of poppies made by local knitters

14:29 David Vincent
The giant poppy of poppies in St Mary Magdalene Church, Debenham which has been made to commemmorate the First World War. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Across Suffolk local communities are marking 100 years since the end of the First World War, in many ways.

In Debenham, there is a giant knitted poppy in the parish church, ready for Remembrance Sunday.

Lottie the engineering doll visits Sizewell power station

10:10 David Vincent
Inspiring the next generation of women engineers. Lottie the engineering doll at Sizewell B, Suffolk The campaign is intended to help encourage young girls, and boys, to consider a career in engineering.

Lottie the engineering doll has been in Suffolk - to help inspire girls to become the next generation of women working in engineering.

Hosting International Festival of Learning for a second year

09:44 David Vincent
The International Festival of Learning at West Suffolk College in 2018. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

Hundreds of teachers, educational specialists and business people are expected to converge on West Suffolk College next summer for the second Festival of Learning.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Updated Man tragically dies as air ambulance called to Christchurch Park

The helicopter was spotted flying over Ipswich and over to Christchurch Park Picture: GAVIN LEE FOSTER

Man ‘seriously injured’ in hit and run

A man was taken to hospital following the hit and run Picture: BRIAN A JACKSON

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

The Ipswich players who could emerge from the shadows and offer Lambert a vital boost

Ellis Harrison and Jon Nolan were both signed by Ipswich Town in the summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Police called to crash outside primary school

School Lane in Haverhill, the site of the collision Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Intelligence, a classy touch and a chip off the old block’ - Secret Scout on Town youngster Dozzell

The Secret Scout has run the rule over Ipswich Town's Andre Dozzell. Picture: PA

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide