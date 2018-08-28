Rain

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Putting the customer experience first was the theme

PUBLISHED: 16:47 04 February 2019

Left to right: Managing director Simon Blaxilll, Carrie Earl – Product Manager, Kent Blaxill , Jeremy Ireland-Jones – National Field Sales Manager, Rodo Ltd, James Park - Decorative Sales & Operations Director, Kent Blaxill Picture: KENT BLAXILL

Archant

Regional decorating and building supplies merchants Kent Blaxill held its annual conference in Cambridge, attended by all 16 branch managers, company sales team and head office managers, totalling 54 people.

The theme of the conference was ‘The customer – how can you enhance your customer’s experience to ensure he chooses you as his preferred supplier.’

Presentations were made by directors of the company and managers, highlighting opportunities and issues for all to discuss and debate.

The motivational speaker, John Risner, gave a powerful and participative presentation on ‘being in the room’ to ensure each person is maximising their attention, not just for customers but for colleagues and your own personal opportunity.

Presentations were made to four award winners.

They were to Sam Pitcher, Kent Blaxill branch manager at Fakenham who won the Branch of the Year award. Andy Tanner won builders’ merchant salesman and Colin Baxter won the decorative salesman award.

Trade professional painting and decorating accessories supplier, Rodo Limited, won the Supplier of the Year award for their initiatives and product promotions which helped Kent Blaxill increase sales of ProDec products within stores.

Jeremy Ireland-Jones, national sales manager for ProDec, received the award from Kent Blaxill managing director Simon Blaxill.

