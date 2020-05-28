E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New discount supermarket scheme ‘could create 400 new jobs’ for town

PUBLISHED: 12:05 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 28 May 2020

A CGI of the Aldi scheme at Suffolk Park, Bury St Edmunds Picture: ALDI/JAYNIC

Supermarket giant Aldi has submitted plans for a multi-million pound development at Bury St Edmunds after “overwhelming” public support for the project.

Aldi – which is working alongside developer partners Jaynic – said the submission to West Suffolk Council for a multi-million pound scheme for Suffolk Park near the A14 follows a public consultation which found 93% of local residents were in favour.

Jaynic and Aldi plan to launch a discount food store alongside an innovation centre for businesses, and retail and commercial kiosks, which they say would generate 400 jobs and enable further development across the Suffolk Park Enterprise Zone.

The proposed food store would be Aldi’s second in the town and is aimed at complementing its outlet in Dettingen Way on the west side of Bury St Edmunds, it said.

The innovation centre is aimed at providing flexible office space for local businesses and start-ups.

The retail and commercial kiosks are set to include coffee shops, sandwich bars, and secretarial and administrative services.

More than 4,300 households and businesses were consulted on the proposals, with 845 (93%) of respondents in favour, citing a desire for an Aldi on the eastern side of the town, and the need for more high quality business space.

The proposals include ample car parking for all elements of the development; disabled facilities, toilets and access throughout; and extensive, landscaped, open community space for businesses and residents.

Aldi thanked local residents and businesses for engaging in the consultation process and providing “encouraging” feedback.

“We are delighted to be able to partner with Jaynic to bring these exciting proposals forward, we now look forward to working with West Suffolk Council throughout the application process,” the company said.

Jaynic development director Ben Oughton said: “We are delighted to be working on this joint venture with Aldi to give the east side of Bury St Edmunds a much-needed sustainable mixed-use scheme for both the local community and the growing number of businesses on Suffolk Park.

“The requirement for an innovation centre and retail and commercial kiosks alongside the store is clear and will bring more of a balance in the provision of amenities to Bury St Edmunds that is currently skewed towards the west of the town.”

