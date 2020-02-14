Coronavirus checks carried out at Felixstowe Port

Felixstowe port authorities have screened people on vessels to ensure no-one has been infected with coronavirus.

Extra surveillance measures have been brought in by the Suffolk Coastal Port Health Authority and include informing the port if anyone has been to an affected countries in the 14 days before the boat departed.

All ships have recently stopped in China, Thailand, Japan, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore or Malaysia also have to submit a report about the health of people on board.

A contingency plan is in place should anything serious happen.

So far all checks have been negative and authorities would not confirm how many had taken place.

A statement on the port's website says: "In response to the emerging situation and the advice given by the World Health Organisation; Officers from the Councils Port Health team have implemented enhanced surveillance measures at the Port of Felixstowe.

"A Public Health Emergency Contingency Plan, maintained by Port Health and its partners, is in place to respond to any significant issue.

"All vessels that have called at any port in China, Thailand, Japan, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Macau are now required to submit a Maritime Declaration of Health (MDH) - a document from the International Health Regulations that contains information about health on board a ship.

"In addition all vessels that call at Felixstowe must inform Port Health if anyone on board the vessel has been to any of the nine countries listed above in the 14 days prior to the vessel arriving in Felixstowe, or if they have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 infection within the 14 days prior to the vessel arriving in Felixstowe.

"Officers of the Port Health Authority are undertaking assessment of the documents and information supplied, and are providing health protection information.

"Checks so far have all been negative, however Port Health remains vigilant and are monitoring the international developments closely."