Can I still get a supermarket online delivery slot?

PUBLISHED: 14:30 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 24 March 2020

Suffolk supermarkets have no free delivery slots for the next few weeks Picture: PA

Suffolk supermarkets have no free delivery slots for the next few weeks Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Shoppers in Suffolk and north Essex are being urged to limit visits to supermarkets as the country adjusts to strict lockdown guidelines - but stores are struggling to cope with demand for online orders.

Addressing the nation on Monday night, prime minister Boris Johnson strongly advised UK citizens to make use of supermarket delivery services if at all possible to avoid leaving home during the coronavirus crisis.

We have checked the five major delivery services and the earliest a delivery was available in the region was on Tuesday, April 14, with some websites crashing due to the demand.

And those who have been fortunate to secure a delivery have been left disappointed, with some items being ‘substituted’ in their order.

Laura Hammond said: “I’ve got a delivery slot as I book it weekly well in advance. However, they can only pick what is on the shelves.

“My order is due on Monday. When I checked out last night the value was £75. Today I went to add dishwasher tablets and it has had 12 items removed.”

Tracey Hepper added: “The slot I do have is this Friday, but it’s click and collect and I had to book this two weeks in advance due to everyone else booking all the slots before me.

“I know I won’t get majority of what I have ordered. Next week I will have to brave the supermarket to get food.”

Most chains are still offering a click and collect service as an alternative to shopping as normal.

Despite restrictions on stores opening, many roadside stalls are still trading as usual, as digital editor Natalie Sadler explained.

She said: “Where we live in Braintree many farmers are setting up stands in lay-bys, which is a great way of social distancing and easing pressure on the supermarkets.

“There are local fruit and veg delivery services too, so it is worth checking these out as an alternative option if you cannot get a supermarket slot.”

Keen to avoid the queues of large supermarkets, many residents have turned to shopping at smaller businesses to get their groceries.

Penny Parker said: “I’m hoping that we may have found a local farm shop that are willing to deliver if we pay for it at our end.”

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk has risen to 22 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Person dies after contracting coronavirus in north east Essex

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Photograph Simon Parker

Petrol prices tumble across Suffolk after row between oil producers

Petrol prices are falling, figures suggest Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK

