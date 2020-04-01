9 Suffolk businesses helping to fight the coronavirus outbreak

Businesses across Suffolk, including Wyards Removals and The Marquis restaurant are are helping those in need during the coronavirus outbreak with acts of kindness.

Businesses across Suffolk are helping those in need during the coronavirus outbreak with acts of kindness.

Some have taken to 3D printing to make protective face masks while others are offering hotel rooms to key workers and schools are even donating protective goggles usually used in science labs.

There are many businesses who have decided to help during the COVID-19 pandemic - here are nine examples of some of their great work.

The Marquis

Cooks from The Marquis, a small luxury hotel, restaurant and bar in Layham, have offered their serviced to bake a range of tasty treats for those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

Their staff will bake a range of treats as well as more essential breads for those “in need of a bit of help”.

Anyone who could benefit from their service is asked to message them on Facebook, by e-mail or by phone on 01473 377 977.

G-Lok Systems

G-lock Systems usually specialise in alarms and CCTV but due to the threat of Covid-19 has decided to help those in their local community.

The company is using their 3D printers in Thetford and Lakenheath to print protective gear for NHS workers for free including visors and PPE kit.

Stephen Walters of Sudbury Silk Mills

Local manufacturing firm Stephen Walters, of Sudbury Silk Mills, is in talks with the Government to repurpose its manufacturing to help with the crisis.

The Sudbury firm, which usually produces silk for international fashion designers, is hoping to turn its technological capabilities into producing products to donate towards the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Medical Device Management and Meditech

The two Essex businesses are planning to produce a specially designed ventilator which will help keep those suffering from coronavirus alive.

The companies are in discussion with the government to get permission to build the type of ventilator which is carried by every ambulance in the country and which has been sold as far away as Korea.

Stowmarket High School

The Stowmarket High School science department has donated its eye-protection goggles and glasses to the Combs Ford Surgery in Stowmarket in the hope they will be shared amongst other surgeries in the area.

The school has donated 150 items in the hope that will help health workers during the outbreak.

Wyards Removals

Crew members from the delivery company helped with removals at both Ipswich Hospital and St Elizabeth Hospice to make room for more beds.

The company expressed how proud it was of their staff in a statement and praised their kindness and willingness to help.

University of East Anglia

Despite being located in Norwich, UEA’s students in medicine, nursing and occupational therapy have been doing their bit to lend a helping hand by providing childcare for key healthcare workers.

The group is helping staff in Suffolk with child care and already have more than 50 volunteers.

Take-away food

A number of restaurants are delivering food across Suffolk in a bid to stay in business and help their local communities.

A number of pubs are offering the service for the first time, and are offering to deliver shopping and prescriptions as well.

The Sudbury and Lavenham Hoteliers Association

The association, which has 19 members, started discussions with community leaders over two weeks ago at the very start of the UK pandemic, with an offer of more than 200 beds to the NHS if needed.

Hotels big and small from B&Bs to bigger establishments are planning to offer rooms to key workers if needed during the pandemic.