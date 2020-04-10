E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

EDF urged to postpone Sizewell C plans over fears coronavirus could prevent debate

PUBLISHED: 08:00 11 April 2020

An artist's impression of what Sizewell C will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY

An artist's impression of what Sizewell C will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY

EDF Energy

Council bosses are urging EDF Energy to delay the next stage of their plans for Sizewell C until the coronavirus pandemic.

EDF are due to submit the Development Consent Order (DCO) to the government in the next few weeks - triggering a process which includes a period of formal public engagement.

In a joint statement, Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks and East Suffolk Council chief Steve Gallant have argued submitting the DCO too soon will prevent the public from seeing the plans due to current social distancing guidelines.

But EDF said they have already discussed the plans with the district and county councils “at length”.

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus in Suffolk

The energy company were originally due to submit the DCO to the government’s planning inspectorate at the end of March, but this was put back several weeks.

Now Mr Hicks and Mr Gallant have written to EDF to urge them to completely rethink when to submit the DCO.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

The joint statement said: “Given the current government guidance on social distancing, social isolation and public gatherings, we ask EDF Energy to delay consultation until such time as all parties are satisfied that appropriate public engagement can take place.

“We are concerned that even in a few weeks’ time, it may still be incredibly challenging to consider entering a period of consultation on such an important subject.

“We feel that everyone who is interested in this development should be given the best possible opportunity to have their say.”

However, an EDF spokesman said: “EDF’s decision to delay the submission of the application for a Development Consent Order to build Sizewell C was taken in recognition of the need for people to adapt to new ways of working in the extraordinary circumstances we find ourselves in.

“We did so in an effort to reassure local residents, communities and town and parish councils that we want everyone to have the opportunity to be able to read, understand and register their interest in the proposals.

“It also is giving us time to make sure we provide the best opportunities we can for people to engage with the application when it is submitted.”

MORE: Sizewell C facing delay because of coronavirus – planning submission postponed

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested after police stand-off lasting 31 hours

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

Livestock saved in huge barn blaze drama

The scene of the fire at Old Southend Road, Chelmsford - fire crews said the barn was

‘It’s unacceptable’ - People told not to fly-tip while recycling centres are closed

Waste disposed at the roadside in Foxhall, only a mile from a refuse centre Picture: ARCHANT

EDF urged to postpone Sizewell C plans over fears coronavirus could prevent debate

An artist's impression of what Sizewell C will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY

Work on 65 new homes due to start soon

Bellway have pledged to invest thousands into the Haughley community Picture: BELLWAY
Drive 24