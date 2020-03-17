E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Businesses await government support package to help cope with coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 06:28 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 06:28 17 March 2020

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to unveil a support package for businesses affected by coronavirus later today. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to unveil a support package for businesses affected by coronavirus later today. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Companies in Suffolk are set to eagerly await a new package of support for businesses hit by the coronavirus outbreak, which is due to be announced later today by chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The Conservative politician had already announced £12billion of emergency funding in last week’s Budget for those affected by the pandemic, which so far has claimed 55 lives in the UK.

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus

So far, official statistics show that just three people in Suffolk have been diagnosed with the illness - but Stuart Keeble, Suffolk’s director of public health, has said that is likely to rise.

Prime minister Boris Johnson yesterday told people to avoid all non-essential contact to stop the spread of the virus, particularly saying that people should not go to pubs, clubs or restaurants.

You may also want to watch:

That is likely to hit many Suffolk firms - but Mr Sunak is today set to announce a new support package for companies affected.

MORE: All of the coronavirus news in Suffolk

The government will also lay out emergency legislation, which is expected to include powers for police to detain people to stop them spreading the virus and allowing hospitals to send patients home to free up beds.

Under the latest government advice, anyone living in a household with somebody who has the symptoms of a persistent cough or fever is being told to isolate themselves for 14 days.

Special guidance will be issued by the NHS for the 1.4million people most at risk from the disease - including the elderly with underlying health conditions - on further measures they need to take to “shield” themselves.

MORE: Coronavirus cases in UK increase by 171

Mr Johnson has also held a conference call with manufacturing firms and organisations urging them to step up production of ventilators and other vital medical equipment.

Topic Tags:

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

People told to stop ALL non-essential contact with others amid coronavirus outbreak

Prime minister Boris Johnson made the announcement during a press conference. Picture: PA

Most Read

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

People told to stop ALL non-essential contact with others amid coronavirus outbreak

Prime minister Boris Johnson made the announcement during a press conference. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Increase in coronavirus cases in region amid new warnings

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

Man head-butted housemate in row over wallet

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Businesses await government support package to help cope with coronavirus

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to unveil a support package for businesses affected by coronavirus later today. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Fuller Flavour: Government should step in to ensure fans don’t lose money on away days amid coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus means there will be no football at Portman Road until at least April 4 - but Karl Fuller is worried fans will lose money on away days. Picture: PA SPORT
Drive 24