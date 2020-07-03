E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Business Awards Advert

It’s Super Saturday! Pubs, restaurants and more set to re-open today

PUBLISHED: 05:58 04 July 2020

The team at Sir and Co Barbers in Aldeburgh. Alex, Janene, Tris and James prepare to re-open after lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The team at Sir and Co Barbers in Aldeburgh. Alex, Janene, Tris and James prepare to re-open after lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Lockdown restrictions have eased further today in what commentators are calling “Super Saturday” - with large parts of the hospitality industry opening up to the public for the first time in months.

Shoppers will be visiting Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNShoppers will be visiting Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Despite the excitement at venues reopening, there have been warnings from officials not to ruin the work done to control the virus during the months of lockdown.

East Suffolk Council leader Steve Gallant said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has been hard, particularly for people working in hospitality and related sectors, and reopening in a safe manner is a step towards economic recovery.

“My message once again is absolutely clear. Please enjoy yourselves, but don’t blow it.”

The chief executive of Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, Nick Hulme, also called on those heading out and about to take care, adding that the situation remained delicate.

Sarah Oliver from the The Hangar at Milsoms, Kesgrave Hall Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDSarah Oliver from the The Hangar at Milsoms, Kesgrave Hall Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mr Hulme said: “It’s really important to remember the sacrifices we’ve made, remember how difficult that’s been.

“Have that in the back of your mind, because unless we get this right in terms of releasing lockdown, we’re going to be back there in a matter of weeks, as we’ve seen in parts of the country where lockdown has been reintroduced.”

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones, of Suffolk Constabulary, said he hoped that the public would continue to follow vital safety advice.

“Whilst we of course want people to have a good time and enjoy themselves in pubs and bars, we must remember that coronavirus is still a serious risk to health,” he said.

Ian Evans from Copdock Hall said the wedding industry needed more guidance Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNIan Evans from Copdock Hall said the wedding industry needed more guidance Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“As such, people need to continue to follow the government’s guidance to reduce the transmission of the virus, including social distancing, increased hygiene measures and following the instructions of pub and bar staff.

“As a county so far you have done a brilliant job in acting responsibly, so the message remains to Stick with it Suffolk.”

Barbers and hairdressers are set to be some of the most popular businesses this weekend, as they open for the first time in months to tackle a bumper crop of “lockdown haircuts”.

SIR & Co barbers in Aldeburgh is hoping to be so busy that the queues out the door will rival the famous fish and chip shop lines in the town, as they look to cut hair and raise money for charity.

Steve Gallant from East Suffolk Council Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCILSteve Gallant from East Suffolk Council Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Manager of SIR & Co, Tris Curling, said: “We will be offering our normal high-quality service. Although the new normal is different, we will direct you to ensure the barber shop runs smoothly.

“Come and support us to create a massive queue. Let’s do this.”

You may also want to watch:

Pubs and restaurants re-opening their doors will also be a welcome sight to many, as they look to serve up drinks for the first time since March.

Assistant chief constable Rob Jones warned people to stay safe Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYAssistant chief constable Rob Jones warned people to stay safe Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Rigorous hand washing and cleaning will be particular priorities as public houses look to open safely.

Social distancing will also feature prominently, with some pubs extending their gardens to ensure customers can be welcomed back.

Many will also be encouraging customers to go online to access menus and even order.

The Anchor Inn, in Nayland, has launched outdoor dining pods to help reassure customers.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“They will allow people to shield relatively well, especially those who are high risk or are worried about eating at a restaurant,” said operations manager Ross Parrock.

However, not all re-opening businesses expect to be quite so busy.

Weddings are among the other activities set to be permitted from today, but strict regulations mean that only 30 guests are able to attend with no music or readings permitted.

“It’s a damp squib,” said Ian Evans, owner of Copdock Hall.

The Hanger at Milsoms, Kesgrave Hall would usually be at the peak of wedding season. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, business is down and the wedding industry is struggling Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe Hanger at Milsoms, Kesgrave Hall would usually be at the peak of wedding season. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, business is down and the wedding industry is struggling Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“Pubs and hairdressers have had some guidance. We just need some kind of roadmap out of this.”

Mr Evans said it was particularly important, as the industry relied on more than just venues - with DJs and cake makers among those who were also set to lose out during this uncertainty.

Milsoms, Kesgrave Hall has said that 95% of its booked weddings have already been moved to next year.

“We had never had more bookings than this year,” said manager Sarah Oliver.

“The industry was expecting it to be the biggest ever.

“Everyone wanted to get married in 2020.

“They wanted to have that date. It’s been heartbreaking.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Revealed: Suffolk had 1,000 more coronavirus cases than reported at height of pandemic

The government data for daily confirmed cases, as of Thursday (July 2), now contains pillar 2 data from drive-through testing centres Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Revealed: Suffolk had 1,000 more coronavirus cases than reported at height of pandemic

The government data for daily confirmed cases, as of Thursday (July 2), now contains pillar 2 data from drive-through testing centres Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Council to reveal plans to tackle ‘huge’ £10million black hole caused by coronavirus

Ipswich Borough Council's Grafton House offices. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Holiday retreat looks forward to welcoming back guests

Hannah and Jeff of Forest Lodge holidays. Picture: Legend Photgraphy

Town facing £10m black hole due to coronavirus pandemic

Ipswich Town could lose as much as £10million due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: PA/ITFC

It’s Super Saturday! Pubs, restaurants and more set to re-open today

The team at Sir and Co Barbers in Aldeburgh. Alex, Janene, Tris and James prepare to re-open after lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Sex entertainment’ licence for former Chinese buffet refused

The former Chinese buffet in Balkerne Hill, close to Colchester police station, had an application to become a sex entertainment venue refused Picture: GOOGLE MAPS