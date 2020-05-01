Costa Coffee drive-thru to reopen in Ipswich and Stowmarket

Two Costa Coffee branches in Suffolk are among the 17 sites reopening across the UK for drive-thru during lockdown.

From tomorrow morning, the popular coffee brand will reopen its stores for drive-thru at Ipswich Euro Retail Park and the site in Thorney Way, Stowmarket.

Over the border in Essex, the branch in Williamsburg Avenue, in Harwich, will also be reopening – with all three sites serving customers from 8am to 4pm.

The branches are among the 17 drive-thru lanes reopening for any customers and keyworkers to take advantage of while on essential journeys to or from work.

After closing all its stores in the UK when lockdown was implemented, Costa Coffee chose to reopen two drive-thru lanes last week in line with the latest government advice.

Now they are reopening 17 drive-thrus and 12 additional stores for delivery only, via Uber Eats.

Six sites will reopen for drive-thru in the east of England, including one in Harwich, the two in Suffolk, one in Norwich, another in Cambridge and the last at the Toddington Moto Services.

Jill McDonald, CEO of Costa Coffee, said: “The safety of our team members and customers is our number one priority and ahead of these stores re-opening, we put in place new social distancing guidelines, enhanced hygiene procedures and are providing teams with personal protective equipment.

“We have been really pleased with how well our stores teams have been able to adapt to our new ways working, allowing us to serve great coffee, as safely as possible.”

Costa Coffee joins KFC in Ipswich, which reopened its store in Cardinal Park for deliveries from last week.

As well as reopening some stories for deliveries and drive-thru, Costa Coffee is delivering thousands of its Ready-to-Drink Costa Coffee cans to key workers near those stores re-opening, including hospitals, police and fire stations and NHS call centres.