Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Clothing retailer Seasalt Cornwall to join Aldeburgh high street

PUBLISHED: 19:30 23 May 2019

Aldeburgh High Street is set to see a new shop later this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Aldeburgh High Street is set to see a new shop later this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A new clothing shop is set to be unveiled in Aldeburgh later this year with store bosses yet to confirm where.

Upmarket high street clothing retailer Seasalt Cornwall will be joining the town's high street later this summer.

The former Barclays building on the town's high street closed its doors for the final time on March 22, amist much anger from local residents, leading to thoughts that the shop may by heading for its empty unit.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Aldeburgh set to lost last bank as Barclays pull out of town

Seasalt already have stores in neighbouring Southwold and Bury St Edmunds.

The new store is expected to open in July.

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Dispersal order issued in Clacton town centre after string of crime

Essex Police has put a dispersal order in place for Clacton town centre. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Clothing retailer Seasalt Cornwall to join Aldeburgh high street

Aldeburgh High Street is set to see a new shop later this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Family tribute to ex-Suffolk school head Nick Garrett

Nicholas and Ruth Garrett at The Abbey. Ruth also worked with Nick as a school secretary for many years. They had met at university, aged 19, in 1982 Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Take a look at these stunning pictures by Ipswich photographers

Ginnel Foto Fest

Truth is stranger than fiction: Hollywood’s greatest bio-pics

Tom Hulce in Amadeus one of the greatest bio-pics ever made. Photo: Warner Bros
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists