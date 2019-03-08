Clothing retailer Seasalt Cornwall to join Aldeburgh high street
PUBLISHED: 19:30 23 May 2019
A new clothing shop is set to be unveiled in Aldeburgh later this year with store bosses yet to confirm where.
Upmarket high street clothing retailer Seasalt Cornwall will be joining the town's high street later this summer.
The former Barclays building on the town's high street closed its doors for the final time on March 22, amist much anger from local residents, leading to thoughts that the shop may by heading for its empty unit.
Seasalt already have stores in neighbouring Southwold and Bury St Edmunds.
The new store is expected to open in July.