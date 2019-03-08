Clothing retailer Seasalt Cornwall to join Aldeburgh high street

Aldeburgh High Street is set to see a new shop later this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A new clothing shop is set to be unveiled in Aldeburgh later this year with store bosses yet to confirm where.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Upmarket high street clothing retailer Seasalt Cornwall will be joining the town's high street later this summer.

The former Barclays building on the town's high street closed its doors for the final time on March 22, amist much anger from local residents, leading to thoughts that the shop may by heading for its empty unit.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Aldeburgh set to lost last bank as Barclays pull out of town

Seasalt already have stores in neighbouring Southwold and Bury St Edmunds.

The new store is expected to open in July.