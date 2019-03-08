E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Rural broadband provider sees staggering growth as demand for hyperfast soars

PUBLISHED: 11:45 13 November 2019

County Broadband is rolling out next-generation full fibre broadband to rural communities across East Anglia following a multi-million-pound private investment Picture: WARREN PAGE/COUNTY BROADBAND

County Broadband is rolling out next-generation full fibre broadband to rural communities across East Anglia following a multi-million-pound private investment Picture: WARREN PAGE/COUNTY BROADBAND

warren page

A company taking hyperfast broadband to rural areas is set to ramp up its workforce by 500% by the end of this year in response to growing demand.

Lewis Simington, human resources manager at County Broadband Picture: ANNABELLE GARDINER/COUNTY BROADBANDLewis Simington, human resources manager at County Broadband Picture: ANNABELLE GARDINER/COUNTY BROADBAND

You may also want to watch:

County Broadband, which is based at Colchester, started the year with 16 staff and now employs 60 people. Bosses are confident that the business will be 79-strong by the end of 2019 as it pursues ambitious plans to become a major play in the UK's growing technology sector.

The rural broadband provider - which aims to connect around 40k premises by the end of 2020 - is creating new roles in technology, finance and community engagement as part of its business expansion plans. It follows a £46m private investment boost from Aviva Investors in 2018 to support its rollout of hyperfast full fibre broadband to rural areas in East Anglia.

MORE - 'Groundbreaking' e-commerce complex under construction off A14

Dozens of villages have already given the go-ahead to have new future-ready Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) networks installed, giving households in the region speeds of 1,000 megabits per second - 20 times faster than the UK average.

Human resources manager Lewis Simington said the firm advertised for 25 jobs in October, with young apprentices and engineering technicians among the recruits.

"It's fantastic to be part of a rapidly-expanding team and compared to even six months ago, we're unrecognisable," he said.

"It's reassuring and a huge boost to the local economy to be part of firm on an exciting growth journey, delivering an important new service to local communities. We have just launched a seven-year business plan and 2020 will be the year when we really start coming into our own.

"I think the ambition is to become a major player, both in the region and in the national technology sector - flying the flag for Essex and the East of England. We are realistic about where we are now but we do have big plans for the future."

Local talent was key, said Mr Simington. "This is essential when you're looking to move into areas such as Norfolk and Cambridgeshire as you need people who appreciate what we're trying to do within local communities and have that connection with them."

David Burch, director of policy at Essex Chambers of Commerce, said: "Having access to an efficient and fast broadband network is an absolute essential for success today and we congratulate County Broadband for the work they are doing to ensure that businesses across the East of England, and especially in Essex, will be able get just that."

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk Coastal Brexit Party hopeful to stand as Independent in 2019 General Election

Independent Suffolk Coastal candidate Tony Love. Picture: TONY LOVE

‘Best medicine in the world!’ Clown doctors visit Ipswich Hospital for Children in Need

Doctors Fidget, Misschief, Curley, Buffle and Daydream visited patients at East Anglia Children's Hospices this week to spread giggles, guffaws and squeals. Picture: SUFFOLK ARTLINK

Air ambulance responds after woman in 20s suffers medical emergency

The East of England Ambulance Service and the rapid response vehicle from the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded after a woman in her 20s suffered a medical emergency in Lowestoft. Picture: Library

Three men sentenced after pleading guilty to class A drug offences

Three men from Bury St Edmunds have been sentenced after pleading guilty to a number of class A drug offences . Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman left with serious back injuries after crash

A woman has been left with serious injuries after a crash ion the A134 in Sicklesmere. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists