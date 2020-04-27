E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Opponents urge Sizewell C delay during coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 17:17 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 27 April 2020

An artist's impression of Sizewell C, with Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent councillors opposing the project Picture: EDF ENERGY

An artist's impression of Sizewell C, with Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent councillors opposing the project Picture: EDF ENERGY

EDF Energy

Opponents campaigning against a new nuclear reactor at Sizewell have written to the government urging EDF to halt its plans until the coronavirus lockdown has passed.

Councillors from the Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group at Suffolk County Council wrote to business secretary Alok Sharma over fears EDF will submit a Development Consent Order (DCO) for the Sizewell C project in May.

But EDF said the lengthy application process means it could be six months before the plans can be debated in public, at which point social distancing may have eased.

EDF was originally due to submit a DCO at the end of March, but the move was put back several weeks.

The energy firm is required to submit the order due to the scale and impact of the proposed £14billion third reactor at Sizewell, on the Suffolk coast.

A submission of the documents would trigger a period of formal debate.

You may also want to watch:

But campaigners fear doing so would be inappropriate while social distancing guidelines are in place, preventing discussion of the plans.

The cross-party county councillor group is the latest set of key figures to express their concerns, believing public debate would be “impossible” during the Covid-19 crisis.

Group leader Penny Otton said: “We are very concerned over the ability of stakeholders to fully engage in consultations during the current crisis.

“Professional bodies are coping with staff sickness and redeployment, members of the public are preoccupied with looking after ill friends and relatives or grieving, and local authorities are rightly focusing on keeping residents safe.

“It therefore does not seem appropriate to start a consultation on Sizewell C until social distancing restrictions are lifted.”

However, EDF argues it could be months before the debate period can commence, as the government’s planning inspectorate must examine the proposals before they are made public.

A spokesman said: “It is important to stress that the examination stage of the planning application process is unlikely to commence for approximately five to six months.”

MORE: MP Dan Poulter voices concerns over Sizewell C consent bid during virus crisis

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

As B&Q comes in for criticism nationally, do you think DIY stores should be open?

B&Q at Euro Retail Park, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Police officers ‘assaulted, spat at and bitten by dog’ while breaking up weekend parties and barbecues

Suffolk Constabulary chief constable Steve Jupp said police officers have been assaulted, spat at and bitten by a dog while enforcing coronavirus lockdown laws Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

As B&Q comes in for criticism nationally, do you think DIY stores should be open?

B&Q at Euro Retail Park, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Police officers ‘assaulted, spat at and bitten by dog’ while breaking up weekend parties and barbecues

Suffolk Constabulary chief constable Steve Jupp said police officers have been assaulted, spat at and bitten by a dog while enforcing coronavirus lockdown laws Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers are at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge. Picture: MIKE DAY

Latitude Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

Latitude has announced that the festival will not be going ahead in July 2020. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

‘Committed’ councillor who spearheaded town’s coronavirus helpline dies suddenly

Councillor Ian Kirk from Newmarket Town Council has sadly died. Picture: NEWMARKET TOWN COUNCIL

Person in 30s one of 10 to die in Suffolk and north Essex after contracting coronavirus

The economy across Suffolk has taken a battering since the country was put into lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police officers ‘assaulted, spat at and bitten by dog’ while breaking up weekend parties and barbecues

Suffolk Constabulary chief constable Steve Jupp said police officers have been assaulted, spat at and bitten by a dog while enforcing coronavirus lockdown laws Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24