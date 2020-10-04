E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Coronavirus forces closure of town centre bagel shop

PUBLISHED: 14:47 04 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 04 October 2020

Bagel Dough in Colchester town centre has closed due to coronavirus. (stock image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Lauri Patterson

A bagel and coffee shop in Colchester town centre has announced its sudden closure following the impact of coronavirus.

Bagel Dough, in Sir Isaac’s Walk, will be serving customers for the final time today after announcing the sad news yesterday.

In an announcement on Facebook, it said: “Hi Colchester, unfortunately we haven’t been able to make it through these tough times.

“We thank every single one of our customers for visiting us during our time here.”

The shop, which was co-founded by Jake and Lillie in 2018, sold its last bagels today after only opening its doors last year.

Despite being relatively new to the town, the sudden closure of the popular cafe has left customers devastated.

Shelley Moules said: “I am so sorry, you have always been one of our favourite places to eat. Thank you for such fantastic food and service, we will miss you.”

Alison Hartley added: “So sorry to hear this, you were mine and my husband’s favourite place. Your rainbow bagels and doughnuts always brightened up my day. Wishing you all the best.”

MORE: Lost in lockdown – the Suffolk businesses which have closed due to coronavirus

