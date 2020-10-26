E-edition Read the EADT online edition
British casualwear chain opens store in Essex shopping mecca

PUBLISHED: 13:12 26 October 2020

A Crew Clothing company store has opened in Braintree Village Picture: BRAINTREE VILLAGE

Braintree Village

The seventh in a series of new stores has opened up at a north Essex retail centre.

Crew Clothing Company has launched a new outlet at Braintree Village.

The classic British casualwear store sells a range of items from rugby shirts and casual polos to smart suits.

It’s the seventh brand to open a store at the site this year, joining kate spade new york, The Cornish Bakery, Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein and Summerhouse Aromatherapy.

The Crew Clothing brand – which will be located close to a Polo Ralph Lauren outlet – was founded 25 years ago.

Braintree Village said it was “excited” to welcome its latest tenant.

Since reopening in June, it has introduced a number of safety measures to keep shoppers safe including hand sanitiser points throughout the centre, a one way system and capacity monitoring to ensure social distancing can be maintained, and signs to remind guests to keep the required distance apart.

