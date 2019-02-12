Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Take a look inside the historic Cross Keys

PUBLISHED: 14:08 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 08 March 2019

The refurbished Cross Keys pub, Aldeburgh

The refurbished Cross Keys pub, Aldeburgh

Sarah Groves

The historic Cross Keys pub by the seafront in Aldeburgh has re-opened after a major refurbishment by Adnams.

Inside the refurbished Cross Keys, Aldeburgh Picture: SARAH GROVESInside the refurbished Cross Keys, Aldeburgh Picture: SARAH GROVES

The seafront pub, which overlooks the sea and the High Street, has now re-opened after a major makeover.

The Cross Keys, which dates back to 1540, is situated on the seafront and has proved popular year round with the opportunity to sit in the sunshine in the summer or keep cosy inside when the weather is colder.

Adnams director of properties, Nick Attfield, said: “The Cross Keys joins our growing portfolio of managed properties, which seek to offer the very best of Adnams and welcomes with perfectly poured pints, great G&Ts and delicious glasses of wine as well as great, freshly cooked food all served by passionate and knowledgeable staff.

“We’re relishing the opportunity and responsibility of running this pub in the very heart of the Aldeburgh community and the wonderful role it will continue to play in making people’s visits to Aldeburgh so memorable.

Inside the refurbished Cross Keys, Aldeburgh Picture: SARAH GROVESInside the refurbished Cross Keys, Aldeburgh Picture: SARAH GROVES

“It oozes with relaxed and understated comfort whatever the time of year. We took the decision to renovate and refurbish the pub before re-opening.”

The refurbished Cross Keys pub, AldeburghThe refurbished Cross Keys pub, Aldeburgh

The refurbished Cross Keys pub, AldeburghThe refurbished Cross Keys pub, Aldeburgh

The refurbished Cross Keys pub, AldeburghThe refurbished Cross Keys pub, Aldeburgh

Cross Keys pub, Aldebrurgh Picture: SARAH GROVESCross Keys pub, Aldebrurgh Picture: SARAH GROVES

Cross Keys refurbished pub in Aldeburgh Picture: SARAH GROVESCross Keys refurbished pub in Aldeburgh Picture: SARAH GROVES

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Honoured by France. Talk of a lost love-of-his-life

Veteran Des Lush in 2017 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Lorry and car collide on A14 near Felixstowe

The A14 near Felixstowe was blocked after a lorry and car collided. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bramfield man jailed for breaching restraining order

William Crump, of Bury St Edmunds, is accused of assaulting his partner, Ipswich Crown Court heard Picture: ARCHANT

IWD 2019 quiz: How well do you know some of the most important women in history?

How many important women in history do you know? PICTURE: Getty/iStockphoto

Thousands of pounds worth of cannabis and large sword seized during drugs raid

Suffolk Police's Scorpion Drug Team seized thousands of pounds worth of cannabis and a large sword during a Lowestoft raid. Photo: Scorpion Drug team.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists