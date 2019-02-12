New life for a landmark seaside pub

The Cross Keys, Aldeburgh before refurbishment. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

The historic Aldeburgh Cross Keys pub re-opens on Friday after a major makeover by Adnams and with three new boutique guests bedrooms.

The Cross Key joins the Adnams Managed Properties Group and has had a full refurbishment.

And now you can stay over with three boutique guest bedrooms also added.

The Cross Keys, which dates back to 1540, is situated on the seafront and has proved popular year round with the opportunity to sit in the sunshine in the summer or keep cosy inside when the weather is a bit colder.

Adnams director of properties Nick Attfield said: “The Cross Keys joins our growing portfolio of managed properties, which seek to offer the very best of Adnams and welcomes with perfectly poured pints, great G&Ts and delicious glasses of wine as well as great, freshly cooked food all served by passionate and knowledgeable staff.

“We’re relishing the opportunity and responsibility of running this pub in the very heart of the Aldeburgh community and the wonderful role it will continue to play in making people’s visits to Aldeburgh so memorable.

“It oozes with relaxed and understated comfort whatever the time of year. We took the decision to renovate and refurbish the pub before re-opening and our team are busy ensuring the pub’s atmosphere and character are maintained, refreshed and enhanced.

“We cannot wait to fling the doors back open again and welcome old and new customers.”

The pub will be managed by Emily Portsmouth who moved to Suffolk two years ago after working in a diverse range of establishments from French ski chalets to Spanish restaurants and traditional London taverns.

ms Portsmouth added: “I am thrilled to be working for Adnams as the manager of The Cross Keys. It’s great to work for a company who is so focused on the local community and making sure that every employee feels valued and part of the team. I’m very much looking forward to the re-opening.”