Pub stops Eat Out to Help Out discount after ‘lack of social distancing’

The Crown pub in Manningtree High Street has been forced to stop offering the Eat Out to Help Out scheme due to lack of social distancing. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Crown pub in Manningtree has stopped giving its customers 50% off with the Eat Out to Help Out scheme after crowds failed to socially distance.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Crown, in the town’s High Street was one of more than 900 businesses in Suffolk and north Essex to sign up to the government’s money-off scheme, which started this week.

The scheme gives customers 50% off food and non-alcoholic drinks – up to £10 per person – from Mondays to Wednesdays throughout August.

MORE: Eat Out to Help Out: More than 500 pubs, restaurants and cafes take part in Suffolk

Pubs, restaurants and cafes have seen bookings soar as a result of the new scheme, which has been laid out to help reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the hospitality sector.

Some Ipswich businesses, including Applaud cafe and The Coffee Cat, felt the scheme was “positive” and will help them recover some of their lost trade.

MORE: Increased footfall and ‘sense of normality’ – how Eat Out to Help Out helps businesses bounce back

However, The Crown – which is owned by Greene King and is currently looking for a new landlord – has chosen to stop offering the discount to its customers after the first week.

A statement on the pub’s Facebook page, said: “We apologise to all our customers but we are having to stop the Eat Out to Help Out scheme due to the lack of social distancing.

“We will be continuing business as usual, we hope to see you all soon.”

The pub has been approached for comment.

MORE: Mapped – All the restaurants offering the Eat Out to Help Out scheme near you