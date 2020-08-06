E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pub stops Eat Out to Help Out discount after ‘lack of social distancing’

PUBLISHED: 17:36 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:43 06 August 2020

The Crown pub in Manningtree High Street has been forced to stop offering the Eat Out to Help Out scheme due to lack of social distancing. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Crown pub in Manningtree High Street has been forced to stop offering the Eat Out to Help Out scheme due to lack of social distancing. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Crown pub in Manningtree has stopped giving its customers 50% off with the Eat Out to Help Out scheme after crowds failed to socially distance.

The Crown, in the town’s High Street was one of more than 900 businesses in Suffolk and north Essex to sign up to the government’s money-off scheme, which started this week.

The scheme gives customers 50% off food and non-alcoholic drinks – up to £10 per person – from Mondays to Wednesdays throughout August.

MORE: Eat Out to Help Out: More than 500 pubs, restaurants and cafes take part in Suffolk

Pubs, restaurants and cafes have seen bookings soar as a result of the new scheme, which has been laid out to help reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the hospitality sector.

Some Ipswich businesses, including Applaud cafe and The Coffee Cat, felt the scheme was “positive” and will help them recover some of their lost trade.

MORE: Increased footfall and ‘sense of normality’ – how Eat Out to Help Out helps businesses bounce back

However, The Crown – which is owned by Greene King and is currently looking for a new landlord – has chosen to stop offering the discount to its customers after the first week.

A statement on the pub’s Facebook page, said: “We apologise to all our customers but we are having to stop the Eat Out to Help Out scheme due to the lack of social distancing.

“We will be continuing business as usual, we hope to see you all soon.”

The pub has been approached for comment.

MORE: Mapped – All the restaurants offering the Eat Out to Help Out scheme near you

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Firefighters respond to Felixstowe bungalow blaze

Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze at a bungalow in Felixstowe (FILE PHOTO) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Days Gone By: Turning back the clock to the 1970s at the Golden Hind

Dancing at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road, Ipswich, back in 1973 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Cut down on water use warning as county prepares for mini-heatwave

Sophie Furniss and Ana Jimenez with Norman, Adelaide, Linus-Andrew and Clementine Roo. Felixstowe sea front is set to be busy this weekend, with temperatures reaching up to 30 degrees Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Grandparents ‘patronised and frightened’ by coronavirus messaging at retirement complex

Carole and John Wheatley have been upset by the coronavirus messaging and the added PPE costs being given to homeowners at the McCarthy & Stone Tyefield Place development in Hadleigh. Picture: TERI GAVIN-JONES

Pub stops Eat Out to Help Out discount after ‘lack of social distancing’

The Crown pub in Manningtree High Street has been forced to stop offering the Eat Out to Help Out scheme due to lack of social distancing. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS