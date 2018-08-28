Cruises are proving very popular

St Petersburg, view of golden dome from river bank Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES © Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Ipswich-based Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines saw its most successful Monday in the company’s history on November 19, 2018, with sales for the day totalling nearly £1.6 million.

This sales success follows the early launch of two new itineraries for 2020/21, as well as promotion of a range of Scandinavian and Baltic ‘closer’ cruises and forthcoming Caribbean cruises.

Justin Stanton, sales and marketing Director for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:“This is quite an achievement at any time, and all the more so in late November, when the market is generally subdued.

“We are very encouraged by the tremendous response that we have received to our two newly-launched itineraries from our 2020/21 cruise programme, which shows a clear desire from our guests to secure their place on our unusual and exciting itineraries.

“It’s reassuring that 9 out of 10 guests say we meet or exceed their expectations with regard to their destinations and the cruise experience. Our team continue to working hard to create innovative and immersive sailings which enable our guests to see the world in a very different, and very authentic way.”

Fred. Olsen will be launching its full ocean cruise programme for 2020/21 in March 2019.