Suffolk Business Awards 2020: Customer Care winner

Vertas Group is the winner of the Customer Care award Picture: Warren Page –/ Page Pix Photography Archant

Facilities management company Vertas Group has been announced as the winner of the Customer Care award, sponsored by Greater Anglia, at the Suffolk Business Awards 2020.

Ipswich-based facilities management company Vertas Group is a wholly owned private entity with a history rooted in public sector delivery service. It’s a complex business with a diverse customer base which utilise the wide range of services that Vertas offers.

The business lives and breathes its company values by actively demonstrating sustainability, consistency, integrity, partnership and agility in all its decision making.

It attributes the speed of its growth to a philosophy of putting the customer at the centre of everything it does, ensuring all teams think customer first. This was supported by extensive evidence and testimonials in Vertas’ award entry and a firm recognition that the journey to provide excellent customer service needs to continue to evolve and improve.

Vertas is a business that actively captures its customers’ complaints and compliments and turns these learnings into innovative ways to move the business forward, demonstrating a truly tailored customer-first approach.

“We are so proud to have won the Customer Care award,” said Ian Surtees, group chief executive officer. “We are on a journey and this signifies a major step for our company.

“We want every interaction with our customers to be positive. We want our teams to be seen as an extension of our customers’ teams, supporting and helping always. We are proud that this award recognises the significant efforts of our teams to put our customers first every time.

“For our business we will continue to build on our success, making a difference to all our customers.”

ABOUT THE SPONSOR

Greater Anglia is passionate about delivering excellent customer service and ensuring that the railways play their full part in helping our region to be both economically prosperous and a wonderful place to live. It is therefore committed to consistently raising customer service standards.

This year sees the continued roll out of Greater Anglia’s fleet of brand new trains, replacing every single carriage in the largest ever investment in trains in East Anglia.

The £1.4 billion investment programme is transforming the travelling environment, increasing seating capacity, improving reliability and reducing journey times.

THE FINALISTS

CITRUS SHARP SECURITY SHREDDING

The key to data destruction specialist Citrus Sharp Security Shredding’s success is having a firm understanding of the individual needs of customers who come from multiple sectors. There’s a real willingness to go above and beyond to deliver an unrivalled service, resulting in strong customer satisfaction.

SEVEN RESOURCING

Seven Resourcing recruits across eight core sectors in multiple locations. Its customer service strategy is a person-centred approach, taking a 360-degree view of the service it provides with a key focus on innovative technology to make the journey for all customers as smooth and seamless as possible.

WOOD FARM BARNS AND BARGES

Woodfarm Barns and Barges is run by a small but very loyal team with a deep-rooted commitment to a customer-focused culture and a dedication to delivering on its strapline of “Stay Relax Share Repeat”. This approach has built brand advocacy and enviable repeat business, resulting in business growth.