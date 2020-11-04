E-edition Read the EADT online edition
102-turbine wind farm undergoes routine inspection and maintenance

PUBLISHED: 11:49 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 04 November 2020

A remotely operated vehicle (ROV) being lowered into the sea to carry out subsea inspections Picture: ROVCO

Annual subsea inspections and maintenance work on a major wind farm off East Anglia have been successfully completed.

Engineering firm CWind — which is part of Chelmsford-based Global Marine Group — carried out this year’s campaign as part of its contract with the 102 turbine East Anglia ONE wind farm, which lies 43km off the coast of Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth.

In 2019, CWind was awarded a multi-year contract with ScottishPower Renewables and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group to provide below water services, including subsea inspections of the foundation jackets and offshore substation, corrective maintenance and pre-engineering studies at the site.

MORE – Big job losses on cards as offshore oil and gas sector shrinks amid pandemic

The company worked with Rovco – which provides remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and hydrographic services.

CWind boss Nathanael Allison said the company was pleased to have successfully completed the work.

Charlie Jordan, East Anglia ONE project director at ScottishPower Renewables, said his firm was committed to working with local businesses on its current and future East Anglian wind farms.

The £2.5bn East Anglia ONE wind farm is a joint venture between ScottishPower Renewables and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) and is the first of four offshore wind farms ScottishPower Renewables is developing in the region.

