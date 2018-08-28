Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Accidents and mishaps on charity cycle ride to Spain

PUBLISHED: 13:08 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:19 27 November 2018

George Jones and Louis Blaxill, on the arrival in Seville, at the end of the epic cycle ride from Colchester. Picture: SIMON BLAXILL

George Jones and Louis Blaxill, on the arrival in Seville, at the end of the epic cycle ride from Colchester. Picture: SIMON BLAXILL

Kent Blaxill

At the end of July this year, a team of three cyclists set off from Colchester on an epic 8,000km journey across Europe with just their bikes.

George Jones, Jill Blaxill and Louis Blaxill before their skydive in Spain. Picture: SIMON BLAXILLGeorge Jones, Jill Blaxill and Louis Blaxill before their skydive in Spain. Picture: SIMON BLAXILL

The Broke. Bike. Mountain team then consisted of Louis Blaxill, George Jones and Calum Craig, all aged 23, and who had just finished their studies and wanted to raise money for Mind, a charity close to all their hearts.

The team left the UK and headed off through France, Holland, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Croatia, Italy, Austria and Spain with local decorating supplies merchant, Kent Blaxill sponsoring their journey.

Now it has reached its conclusion in Seville, Spain.

Louis Blaxill said, “It’s been really tough, and we’ve suffered injuries and accidents including George being knocked off his bike in an accident with a car in Verona which was really frightening, and Calum injured his knee which left me cycling alone.

“Fortunately, my father, Simon Blaxill joined me to keep my morale high and we complete the ride in Seville this weekend after 4 months – but to keep the family support going, I challenged my mother, Jill, to join us and jump out of a plane.

“Luckily, she agreed and we hope her colleagues at Kent Blaxill plus friends and family will sponsor her in order to take the final total as high as possible – it’s already over £7,500 for MIND.”

Jill Blaxill added: “Whilst I really can’t say I’m wasn’t a little apprehensive, I’m so proud of the boys and I wanted to help them raise as much as possible - this seemed like a good idea when my son Louis challenged me and I really enjoyed the whole experience!” Jill Blaxill is married to managing director of Kent Blaxill, Simon Blaxill as well as being a member of the Kent Blaxill team at Colchester.

Simon Blaxill said, “I am so proud of the boys - but I am equally proud of Jill for her bravery and I really hope the jump helps push up the total figure raised for MIND – I am sure many friends and colleagues will support her.”

To help Jill Blaxill, Louis Blaxill, George Jones and Calum Craig reach their goal, please sponsor them at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brokebike-mountain and follow their progress @broke.bike.mountain

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

‘We don’t need no more tattooists in this town’

24 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Marks and Spencer Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Residents call for Primark to move into the space left by M&S - but does the future really lie in more retail?

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

10:24 Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

‘Let it snow?’ No thanks! Suffolk business leader braces himself for Brexit and bad weather

07:30 Jessica Hill
Chairman of Breheny Civil Engineering, John Breheny Picture: RACHEL EDGE

After being badly affected by last winter’s ‘Beast from the East,’ the last thing that John Breheny, the chairman of the Breheny Group, wants to see this Christmas is snow.

New home at Baylham Business Centre

15 minutes ago David Vincent
Baylham Business Centre, where Trebuchet agency has moved from Neptune Marina, Ipswich

Award-winning marketing agency Trebuchet Creative, has made a move from Neptune Marina in Ipswich to modern offices at Baylham.

Fifteen years anniversary and still evolving

17 minutes ago David Vincent
The team at Polkadotfrog, Ipswich Gillian Smith, Laurie Smith and Florence Irvine. Jade Halil, Emma Cotton and Nicole Noble Picture: POLKADOTFROG

Regional recruitment agency Polkadotfrog has celebrated its best year so far, with a significant increase in revenue compared to 2017.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Family pay tribute to ‘lovable’ Stowmarket skateboarder who died of prescription drug overdose

Luke shows off his skateboarding skills Picture: ANDREW JARVIS

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Man who died in farming tragedy had not followed safety rules, inquest hears

Suffolk Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide