Accidents and mishaps on charity cycle ride to Spain

George Jones and Louis Blaxill, on the arrival in Seville, at the end of the epic cycle ride from Colchester. Picture: SIMON BLAXILL Kent Blaxill

At the end of July this year, a team of three cyclists set off from Colchester on an epic 8,000km journey across Europe with just their bikes.

George Jones, Jill Blaxill and Louis Blaxill before their skydive in Spain. Picture: SIMON BLAXILL George Jones, Jill Blaxill and Louis Blaxill before their skydive in Spain. Picture: SIMON BLAXILL

The Broke. Bike. Mountain team then consisted of Louis Blaxill, George Jones and Calum Craig, all aged 23, and who had just finished their studies and wanted to raise money for Mind, a charity close to all their hearts.

The team left the UK and headed off through France, Holland, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Croatia, Italy, Austria and Spain with local decorating supplies merchant, Kent Blaxill sponsoring their journey.

Now it has reached its conclusion in Seville, Spain.

Louis Blaxill said, “It’s been really tough, and we’ve suffered injuries and accidents including George being knocked off his bike in an accident with a car in Verona which was really frightening, and Calum injured his knee which left me cycling alone.

“Fortunately, my father, Simon Blaxill joined me to keep my morale high and we complete the ride in Seville this weekend after 4 months – but to keep the family support going, I challenged my mother, Jill, to join us and jump out of a plane.

“Luckily, she agreed and we hope her colleagues at Kent Blaxill plus friends and family will sponsor her in order to take the final total as high as possible – it’s already over £7,500 for MIND.”

Jill Blaxill added: “Whilst I really can’t say I’m wasn’t a little apprehensive, I’m so proud of the boys and I wanted to help them raise as much as possible - this seemed like a good idea when my son Louis challenged me and I really enjoyed the whole experience!” Jill Blaxill is married to managing director of Kent Blaxill, Simon Blaxill as well as being a member of the Kent Blaxill team at Colchester.

Simon Blaxill said, “I am so proud of the boys - but I am equally proud of Jill for her bravery and I really hope the jump helps push up the total figure raised for MIND – I am sure many friends and colleagues will support her.”

To help Jill Blaxill, Louis Blaxill, George Jones and Calum Craig reach their goal, please sponsor them at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brokebike-mountain and follow their progress @broke.bike.mountain