Video

WATCH: See inside holiday cottage named best in East Anglia

Award-winning Daisy Cottage, Friston. Picture: SYKES HOLIDAY COTTAGES Sykes Holiday Cottages

Holiday home Daisy Cottage, at Friston near Aldeburgh, has been named the best in East Anglia by industry experts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Award-winning Daisy Cottage, Friston. Picture: SYKES HOLIDAY COTTAGES Award-winning Daisy Cottage, Friston. Picture: SYKES HOLIDAY COTTAGES

The pet-friendly holiday home has been crowned the best in the region in the Sykes Gem Awards.

Owners Margaret and William Reeve are celebrating after receiving the accolade over other shortlisted holiday homes.

Judges said it stood out for style and facilities on offer, along with positive guest feedback on cleanliness, comfort and value for money.

Daisy Cottage took home the trophy at the national travel awards programme run by UK holiday rental firm Sykes Holiday Cottages.

After Margaret and her brother inherited Daisy Cottage, along with the adjacent house they had grown up in, Margaret decided to turn the property into a holiday let, due to its peaceful village location and proximity to the coast.

Having been unoccupied for five years, Margaret and William set about transforming the near derelict property into a sought-after holiday home.

"We've put so much into making Daisy Cottage a success, and constantly get great feedback from our visitors, but an award like this really does mean a lot," Margaret said.

"The trophy will definitely be given pride of place in the cottage.

"Providing guests with a home away from home is so important to us.

"We've tried to make the cottage as homely as possible with our furnishings and decorations, while adding little touches like a wood burning stove to give the house a cosy feel.

She added: "We're so pleased that our much-loved cottage, which has belonged to the family for many years, can be shared with so many guests - many of whom return time and time again."

Since Daisy Cottage first became available to holidaymakers in 2016, the couple have reaped the rewards of a surge in 'staycations' to East Anglia - and the property is nearly fully-booked throughout the whole of 2019.

Margaret said the cottage has been tastefully restored - retaining unique character features including an inglenook fireplace.

Its pet-friendly policy and enclosed garden has proved popular with dog owners, and there are plenty of places for pets to stretch their legs nearby, she said.

The Sykes Gem Awards celebrate the best people and properties in the UK's growing holiday cottage sector and were judged by a panel of industry experts, including The Sun's Deputy Travel Editor Jacob Lewis.

There were more than 2,500 entries throughout the UK and Ireland for the awards, including regional winner titles.