Josh Clarke-Davis, left, and James Gowing, right, from Dalcour Maclaren with Beth Winstone of the Sizewell C project at this year's Suffolk Show

Sizewell C has appointed a land agents to work with it to build a "positive relationship" with land and property owners around the planned nuclear power plant.

EDF Energy - the French energy firm which is spearheading the project - has announced a new partnership with Dalcour Maclaren, as preparations for the plant at Leiston gather pace.

The national agents, which employs 190 staff across eight offices, will be supporting the project from its Thetford office, managing land and property requirements for the main development site, as well as surrounding supporting infrastructure locations.

EDF's head of land and property Hugh Gilmour said: "It goes without saying that a positive relationship with land and property owners will be critical to delivering Sizewell C - the benefit of Dalcour Maclaren's local knowledge and experience will be invaluable in achieving this ambition."

The firm was appointed via the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce-managed Sizewell C Supply Chain portal.

James Gowing, director of Dalcour Maclaren, said: "We are very pleased to be appointed to this role through the tender process. We will be bringing our significant expertise and knowledge to support this locally and nationally significant project. Our role in managing the important relationships with affected land and property owners, gives a unique opportunity to help contribute to the success of the project."

John Dugmore, chief executive of Suffolk Chamber said they were "delighted" that the appointment had been made through the portal aimed at securing contracts for local suppliers which it manages.

EDF Energy says it expects Sizewell C to mirror the supply chain success of sister plant Hinkley Point C in Somerset, which is currently under construction.

A 'Realising the social-economic benefits' report on Hinkley which was published in April showed that three years into construction, it had spent nearly £1bn with south west businesses, taken on 400 apprentices and employed more than 3,000 people working on the site.

