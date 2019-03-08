Partly Cloudy

Nuclear energy firm seeks 'positive relationship' with landowners as agents appointed

PUBLISHED: 15:50 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 17 June 2019

Josh Clarke-Davis, left, and James Gowing, right, from Dalcour Maclaren with Beth Winstone of the Sizewell C project at this year’s Suffolk Show Picture: SPRING/EDF ENERGY

Spring and EDF Energy

Sizewell C has appointed a land agents to work with it to build a "positive relationship" with land and property owners around the planned nuclear power plant.

EDF Energy - the French energy firm which is spearheading the project - has announced a new partnership with Dalcour Maclaren, as preparations for the plant at Leiston gather pace.

The national agents, which employs 190 staff across eight offices, will be supporting the project from its Thetford office, managing land and property requirements for the main development site, as well as surrounding supporting infrastructure locations.

EDF's head of land and property Hugh Gilmour said: "It goes without saying that a positive relationship with land and property owners will be critical to delivering Sizewell C - the benefit of Dalcour Maclaren's local knowledge and experience will be invaluable in achieving this ambition."

The firm was appointed via the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce-managed Sizewell C Supply Chain portal.

James Gowing, director of Dalcour Maclaren, said: "We are very pleased to be appointed to this role through the tender process. We will be bringing our significant expertise and knowledge to support this locally and nationally significant project. Our role in managing the important relationships with affected land and property owners, gives a unique opportunity to help contribute to the success of the project."

John Dugmore, chief executive of Suffolk Chamber said they were "delighted" that the appointment had been made through the portal aimed at securing contracts for local suppliers which it manages.

EDF Energy says it expects Sizewell C to mirror the supply chain success of sister plant Hinkley Point C in Somerset, which is currently under construction.

A 'Realising the social-economic benefits' report on Hinkley which was published in April showed that three years into construction, it had spent nearly £1bn with south west businesses, taken on 400 apprentices and employed more than 3,000 people working on the site.

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bid to demolish and rebuild part 17th century home set to be rejected

The Old Rectory is in the village of Whatfield. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘Losing my No.7 shirt’.... Teddy Bishop reveals all in the new Kings of Anglia magazine

Teddy Bishop - big interview in Kings of Anglia. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Final overspend for county council 2018/19 revealed

Suffolk cabinet member Richard Smith said care for the county's most vulnerable had to be the priority in tyhe council's budget. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

