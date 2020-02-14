Suffolk and north Essex left counting the cost of Storm Ciara

Storm Ciara caused six trees fall in one woman's garden in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk - and Storm Dennis is due to hit this weekend # Picture: SUSIE BENNETT SUSIE BENNETT

The region has been left counting the cost after Storm Ciara struck last weekend, according to an insurer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

NFU mutual has received 87 insurance claims for damage caused by Storm Ciara in Suffolk and North Essex so far and expects to receive more in the next few days with fears rising of more strong winds this weekend. .

The insurer said that there had been significant storm damage caused by high winds unlike in more northerly parts of the country where flooding was mainly to blame for the damage.

MORE: Storm Dennis set to CLOSE Orwell Bridge this weekend

Common reasons for claims include fallen trees damaging property, chimneys being blown over, water ingress and damage to roofs and tiles.

You may also want to watch:

An NFU Mutual spokesman said: "Storm-force winds in rural areas can cause significant damage as farms and homes are situated on higher ground and less protected by other buildings.

"Rural areas can be prone to power cuts with lines brought down by high winds and fallen trees.

"We triggered our emergency claims plans at the weekend so that our teams on the ground were able to deliver the support demanded by the situation, and our loss adjusters and Agents continue to visit policyholders throughout the UK.

"As the UK's main insurer of farming and the countryside, we have a network of over 300 local offices that have helped policyholders get claims underway and sort out emergency cash and alternative accommodation if customers couldn't stay in their own homes, arranging for properties to be surveyed and repairs started without delay."

As the county braces for Storm Dennis, which is forecast to hit the region over the weekend, the NFU is also preparing itself for another spike in claims caused by damaged and some localised flooding.

The spokesman said: "Just as with Storm Ciara, our regional claims teams, agency network and suppliers are prepared and ready to ensure we're able to meet the needs of our members should they be affected by Storm Dennis this weekend."

While Storm Dennis is not predicted to be as severe as Ciara, wet and windy conditions are expected to continue until Tuesday.