E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Which towns in Suffolk and north Essex are worst hit by dramatic falls in consumer spending?

PUBLISHED: 16:26 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:40 21 April 2020

Grocery sales took a hit in the first week of lockdown, but then lifted significantly, figures show Picture: JUPITER IMAGES

Grocery sales took a hit in the first week of lockdown, but then lifted significantly, figures show Picture: JUPITER IMAGES

Archant

Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds have seen stark declines in consumer spending during the coronavirus crisis – but grocery sales have rocketed, new figures reveal.

Non-grocery sales have taken a massive hit during the coronavirus lockdown, a study reveals Picture: DAVID PARRYNon-grocery sales have taken a massive hit during the coronavirus lockdown, a study reveals Picture: DAVID PARRY

But number crunchers analysing debit card transaction data have found big variations between spending falls in different towns after lockdown began on March 23 – with some faring far worse than others.

In Suffolk, Bury St Edmunds appears to have been particularly badly hit, with overall consumer spending plummeting by 59% in the week of March 25 to 31 compared to the same week the previous year. Grocery sales fell by 3% and non-grocery sales by a massive 77%, putting it in 21st place overall for towns tracked in England and Wales, according to data from Tortoise.

MORE – BT’s Adastral Park ‘blown away’ by support as it sets up visor production line for frontline staff amid coronavirus crisis

Meanwhile, in Ipswich, during the first week of lockdown, overall spending slumped by 52%, and 66% for non-grocery items. Grocery shopping fell by 2%.

In the second week, from April 1 to 7, spend picked up slightly in the two towns, with shopping down by 48% overall in Bury St Edmunds, which ranked 47th, and by 44% in Ipswich, which came in in 72nd place in terms of spending fall.

But by then, grocery sales had risen compared to last year – up by 11% and 15% respectively in the two towns. However, Bury saw a 71% drop in non-grocery sales, compared to a 61% fall in Ipswich.

Lowestoft fared less badly, with a 40% fall in consumer spend in week 1 and a 58% fall in week 2. In the first week, grocery spend actually went up by 1%, and by 16% in the second week. Non-grocery shopping fell by 63% then 58%, putting the town in 149th then 151st place overall.

In Essex, Colchester’s figures were even starker. It ranked ninth then 10th overall in the first and second weeks for its very dramatic drops in consumer spend. In week 1, this fell by 62% and week 2 by 56% overall, with grocery spending plummeting by 11% in week 1, but lifting to plus 4% by week 2. Non-grocery spending fell by 78% then 74%.

Clacton fared somewhat better, with a spending fall of 46% in the first week, then 37% in the second, ranking it 111th and 112th respectively. Grocery shopping dropped off slightly by 2% in the first week, but recovered to plus 13% by week 2. But non-grocery consumer spend was down by 71% then 65%.

The new data gathered suggests surprising variations in how different areas have fared.

Tortoise looked at real-time spending figures from millions of people, through data shared with it by Social Investment Business, a regeneration investment charity.

It ranked every town in England and Wales by the change they saw in spending.

Compilers found that pretty university towns and cities such as Oxford and Bath were particularly badly hit, along with small towns with a high dependence on tourists.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live. Or visit our Facebook page or link to our daily podcast here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Father who almost died from coronavirus thanks ‘incredible staff’ as he leaves critical care

Jason Mageehan pictured in ICU at Colchester Hospital where he was treated for Covid-19 and also alongside his wife Eleth and daughter Blayke. Picture: JASON MAGEEHAN

Coronavirus: 50 suspected cases in Suffolk care homes

50 cases of suspected or confirmed Covid-19 have been reported to Suffolk County Council Picture: FRANK AUGSTEIN/ASSOCIATED PRESS/AP

Man arrested on suspicion of arson following police car fires

Firefighters pictured battling the fire at the police station in Harwich. Picture: HELEN DENYER

Fuller Flavour: The brilliant football game which is now largely forgotten

Subbuteo was once the most popular football game - but now the likes of FIFA have long since replaced it. Picture: ARCHANT

Sneak peek at pier’s new log flume due to open after lockdown

First look at the new log flume coming to Clacton Pier. Picture: CLACTON PIER
Drive 24