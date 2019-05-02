Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Opening date for town's new Superdry store revealed

02 May, 2019 - 16:30
Superdry is opening a new store in the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Superdry is opening a new store in the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A live DJ, break dancers and stilt walkers will celebrate a major clothing brand’s arrival in Bury St Edmunds next weekend.

Premium fashion retailer Superdry will open its new store in the town's Arc Shopping Centre on Saturday, May 11.

Superdry have moved into the unit which previously housed clothing brand Animal, and the new store will create 12 jobs.

You may also want to watch:

The grand opening of the store will include free gifts for the first 50 purchases over £40, along with the entertainment for shoppers.

A new Superdry branch is also moving into the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich this summer.

Abigail Panks, Arc Shopping Centre manager, said: “We look forward to welcoming a brand new name to the Arc and Bury St Edmunds.  “Superdry are a great addition to the scheme and the public reaction has been very positive.”

MORE: Footfall figures for Bury St Edmunds are 'very encouraging' in challenging retail climate

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘He needs stopping’ - Anger at developer who took cash for new home that was unfinished

Isobel Dide Siemmond at her property in east Suffolk Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Two arrested after crash sees teen airlifted to hospital

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where a teen was in collision with a car Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Father-of-eight was ‘loving and stable’ dad

John Riley. PHOTO: Courtesy of the Riley family

Father caught drink driving while awaiting court for driving while disqualified

Benjamin Ward was caught drink driving on the Acle New Road while disqualified. PHOTO: Archant

Complaints about cowboy builders and poor workmanship on the rise

Citizens Advice has revealed there were a surge of complaints against builders and gardeners last year. Photo: Getty Images.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists