Opening date for town's new Superdry store revealed

Superdry is opening a new store in the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A live DJ, break dancers and stilt walkers will celebrate a major clothing brand’s arrival in Bury St Edmunds next weekend.

Premium fashion retailer Superdry will open its new store in the town's Arc Shopping Centre on Saturday, May 11.

Superdry have moved into the unit which previously housed clothing brand Animal, and the new store will create 12 jobs.

The grand opening of the store will include free gifts for the first 50 purchases over £40, along with the entertainment for shoppers.

A new Superdry branch is also moving into the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich this summer.

Abigail Panks, Arc Shopping Centre manager, said: “We look forward to welcoming a brand new name to the Arc and Bury St Edmunds. “Superdry are a great addition to the scheme and the public reaction has been very positive.”

