Where can I shop? A handy guide to Suffolk stores which are now open – or set to reopen

When will shops open again? Preparations are under way for many to welcome customers back from June 15, while some of those selling essential goods will reopen before then.

Many stores, such as Primark, Next and Debenhams, have not yet announced their opening dates, but are busy preparing to safeguard shoppers once they do open their doors. We will keep this guide updated as more announcements are made.

Large stores

• John Lewis, Futura Park, Ipswich

The chain has confirmed the Ipswich branch, in Futura Park, will be one of 13 stores reopening across the UK in June. The store will open on Thursday, June 18 in the second wave of openings, alongside Norwich and Bluewater.

• Glasswells, Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill

Three large showrooms owned by the home furnishing department store are reopening from Saturday, May 30, offering goods including kitchenware, lighting, carpets, flooring, home accessories and garden furniture.

• Halfords, Ipswich Euro Retail Park and Colchester

The bike and car parts retailer has confirmed its stores at Ipswich Euro and Colchester will be among 53 sites where customers will be allowed back in. Its Ipswich store has already reopened and the Colchester one is due to open on June 3.

• Dunelm, Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Colchester

All stores run by the homeware chain have now gradually reopened, with social distancing and safety measures, but its Pausa coffee shops remain closed.

• Go Outdoors, Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich and Turner Rise Retail Park, Colchester

The outdoor equipment store reopened most of its stores at 10am on May 30, including its shops in Ipswich and Colchester. It has a wide range of bicycles as well as all its other usual stock.

• QD, various locations

Six stores owned by the discount retailer, in Stowmarket, Newmarket, Beccles, Clacton, Halstead and Saffron Walden, reopened from May 27, with various social distancing measures and strict limits on how many people can be in the stores at any one time. Its larger store in Hadleigh reopened earlier in May, as part of a pilot.

Independents

• Maud’s Attic, The House in Town, Revival @ Merchant House Interiors, Ipswich

The four family-owned shops in St Peter’s Street, including two premises of The House in Town, will all reopen on June 15, offering a range of quirky wares. They are all owned by the Childs-Manning family.

• Goslings Picture Framing and Artist Supplies, Sudbury

The independent shop selling a range of artists’ supplies has announced it will reopen on June 15, with restrictions in place and only a few customers allowed at any one time.

• The Italian Shirt Shop, Ipswich

The shop in St Peter’s Street is planning to reopen on June 15.

Twist N Shout, Ipswich

The Carnaby Street-style fashion retailer is also planning to reopen on June 15. Its Facebook page said: “Sorry friends, but Twist N Shout Ipswich cannot open until Monday, June 15. I can’t wait to get back to work.

Shops which are already open

Essential retailers which have stayed open include:

Supermarkets such as Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Lidl, Aldi, Waitrose, Marks and Spencer Food Halls, East of England Co-op and Iceland and its Food Warehouse superstores.

Pharmacies have stayed open, while Wilko and Savers have both also remained open throughout lockdown, selling essential household items and toiletries.

The Range, B&M, Home Bargains and Pets at Home are all also open.

B&Q reopened its Ipswich store at Euro Retail Park in mid-April as part of a trial, and has since reopened 155 stores nationally, including Colchester, Chelmsford, Clacton and Basildon.

Poundland has kept a number of its stores operating, and its shops in Carr Street Ipswich, Martlesham Heath, Felixstowe, Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury Retail Park, Haverhill, Newmarket, Colchester Turner Rise Retail Park, Colchester Culver Street and Colchester St Johns are all currently open.

Garden centres

Some garden centres have been able to stay open right through lockdown because they have farm shops selling essential supplies, such as Laurel Farm Garden Centre and Victoria Nurseries in Ipswich. Tattingstone Garden Centre is another which has been able to stay open.

Others have recently reopened following the government’s earlier changes to lockdown, including Dobbies, which has reopened its stores at Bury St Edmunds and Woodbridge, Woodbridge-based Notcutts and Cherry Lane Garden Centres, which has stores in Carlton Colville and Long Melford.

• Is your shop open or preparing to reopen? Email suffolkweb@archant.co.uk to be added to this list.