'We are all very proud' - Ipswich chef named best in country

PUBLISHED: 12:01 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:17 10 June 2019

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Sarah Lucy Brown

The chef behind one of Suffolk's most celebrated restaurants has been honoured with another award.

The Unruly Pig in Bromeswell Picture: The Unruly Pig/theunrulypig.co.ukThe Unruly Pig in Bromeswell Picture: The Unruly Pig/theunrulypig.co.uk

Dave Wall of The Unruly Pig, in Bromeswell near Woodbridge, won the Pub Restaurant Chef Award at the Craft Guild of Chefs Awards 2019.

This is the second year Mr Wall has been shortlisted for the prestigious award and he fought off tough competition to earn the accolade.

MORE: Suffolk restaurant charging customers who fail to show up for reservations

"I'm absolutely thrilled and honoured to have won the pub restaurant chef award", said Mr Wall.

"In all honesty I didn't think I had a chance up against the brilliant competition in Rob Taylor from the Compasses Inn and Leigh Evans from the Methuen Arms, so I am blown away to have joined a very esteemed list of winners for the award."

You may also want to watch:

Former winners of the award include celebrity chef Tom Kerridge and other Michelin starred chefs.

Brendan Padfield, owner of The Unruly Pig, added: "Dave's an absolute star, he is an outstanding chef and we are all very proud.

"It's a great accolade for the whole team."

Mr Wall grew up in Ipswich and trained in London under Gordon Ramsay at Claridges and The Boxwood Café.

He became head chef at The Unruly Pig in 2015.

