Halstead gluten-free bakery launches range of baking kits to help coeliacs to enjoy bread and cakes

Davina Steel's range of six gluten-free baking kits Picture: DAVINA STEEL Davina Steel

An Essex entrepreneur has launched a new range of gluten-free baking kits.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Davina Steel, co-founder of a gluten-free bakery in Halstead, said they were "very excited" about the launch of the products, which use natural ingredients, and are free from 13 known allergens, making them useful for coeliacs and others.

You may also want to watch:

The six products in the range are Garlic & Rosemary Focaccia, Onion Focaccia, Chocolate Chip Focaccia, White Loaf Mix, Pizza Base Mix and Scone Mix.

"I know from personal experience how difficult it is to source or make decent quality gluten-free bread and cakes, so these kits are perfect for consumers looking for a high quality product that they can prepare from scratch with all-natural ingredients," she said. "Plus, as we are a 100% gluten free bakery, customers can be safe in the knowledge that these kits are completely free from any gluten traces."

The kits aim to provide wholesome, homemade bakes for those who are short on time, and half a two-year shelf life.